Salado Museum and College Park is nearing completion of the facility’s new balcony — a project the organization said was long overdue.
“It’s coming along really nicely. It’s not even complete and we’re getting all kinds of compliments,” Dave Swarthout, Salado Museum’s executive director, said.
Swarthout told the Telegram this project took a while to come to fruition, as the museum is a nonprofit organization and relies heavily on private donations.
“We operate solely on donations to the museum, and we’ve been very fortunate that we’ve received enough donations to complete the new balcony,” he said.
Swarthout said the museum’s beautification is timely, and will be a welcome sight for any neighboring businesses.
“The timing is perfect with all of the Main Street projects in Salado about to be complete … And with the incredible renovations that the Stagecoach has done, they will now have a neighbor they can be proud of,” Swarthout said. “The museum is one of the first buildings you see when you come in from the south. It’s really going to make a beautiful statement for visitors and locals.”
The museum — which received a majority of their donations from Salado residents — also plans to hang a large banner on the south side of the building that will read “Welcome to Salado.”
“It’s going to really stand out and be a really welcoming visual for tourists to see as they come into Salado,” Swarthout said.
He extended his gratitude to Sandor Construction — the Salado-based company that is completing the museum front’s upgrade.
“It’s an incredible crew working on it, and they’re just doing a phenomenal job,” Swarthout said. “It’s a father and son who were born and raised in Salado. They’re so proud they’re able to do this project being from Salado.”
Swarthout said a ribbon-cutting ceremony will be announced to honor the balcony’s donors after the project is completed.
Salado Museum and College Park also recently received a Humanities Texas Relief Grant, which will be used to help the nonprofit continue preserving and sharing Salado history. Humanities Texas awarded over $1.1 million to more than 198 Texas nonprofits impacted by COVID-19.
“At this time of uncertainty, this relief grant is truly a blessing and will help us in our efforts to keep the museum operational,” Swarthout said in a news release. “We are also very thankful for the generous financial support we have received, and continue to receive, from the many friends of the museum here in Salado, across the state and beyond.”
Eric Luper, Humanities Texas’ executive director, said he is happy to help these organizations through a financially difficult time.
“We are fortunate to have the opportunity to provide critical support to so many organizations across the state,” Luper said in a news release. “Looking ahead, we will continue to seek ways to assist Texas cultural and educational institutions in surviving this crisis.”
Salado Museum and College Park is located at 423 S Main St.in Salado. For more information visit saladomuseum.org.