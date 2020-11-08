Seaton Cemetery Veterans Day ceremony
A Veterans Day ceremony will take place 11 a.m. Wednesday at Seaton Cemetery located east of Temple on State Highway 53.
Families are invited to place flags at the graves of their loved ones at 3 p.m. today.
For information contact Sabrina Young at 254-251-0099.
Leedale Extension Education Club
The Leedale Extension Education Club will meet 10 a.m. Monday in the fellowship hall at Ocker Brethren Church, 17454 State Highway 53 in Temple.
Attendees are asked to use the back door because there is ongoing construction in the front portion of the church. Masks are required and social distancing guidelines will be in place.
President Laurie Veatch will chair the meeting.
Tejas Club
The Tejas Club of the Bell Extension Education Association will meet 9:30 a.m. Monday in the clubhouse at Plantation Square Apartments, 2411 S. 61st St. in Temple.
Discussions will include reports on the BEEA meeting of Nov. 2, the planned state conference, fundraising ideas and the club Christmas meeting.
Social distancing will be observed and all attendees must were a mask.
Beta Sigma Phi
The Delta Beta Master Chapter of Beta Sigma Phi will meet 11 a.m. Tuesday at the home of Hilde Cort, 312 N. Creek Lane in Temple.
Tables and chairs will be set outside on the deck for social distancing.
Cort will present the Cultural Program, “creating a Christmas bracelet”. All guests will have the opportunity to make a bracelet. Lunch will be provided under a shade. In case of cooler weather, attendees are advised to bring a jacket.
Masks are required and other COVID-19 safety measures will be in place.
For information call President Judy Switzer at 713-805-1178 or visit bspinternational.org/ home.php.
Altrusa International
Altrusa is an international non-profit organization, making our local communities better through leadership, partnership, and service. Club meetings are held the second and fourth Tuesdays each month at noon at the Azalee Marshall Cultural Activities Center, 3011 N. Third St. in Temple, and online via Zoom.
Those attending meetings in person are asked to use safe social distancing measures.
For more information visit www.altrusatemple.org.
Bell County Newcomers Club
The Bell County Newcomers Club is looking for new members and extends a warm welcome to ladies that are new (within the past three years) to the Bell County area. The group also is open to ladies that have just retired, are recent empty nesters, or have experienced another life change within the past three years and would like to connect with other ladies. For information about the social group, visit www.bellcountynewcomers.com.
Some Newcomers Club activities have been postponed due to COVID-19. Planned activities include: Bookworms on Nov. 9; Tuesday Canasta on Nov. 10; a TGIF Lunch on Nov. 13; a Couples Night Out on Nov. 14; Monday Canasta on Nov. 16; Bunco, Snack Time Mah Jongg and Valentine Bridge on Nov. 17; Fun Lunch and Popcorn Bridge on Nov. 18; and Trailblazers on Nov. 20.
Those interested in membership are encouraged to contact Cheryl Davis at ctdavis44@yahoo.com.
For information on group activities, contact Carolyn Webster at bobcar28@gmail.com or 404-751-4849.
Temple Garden Club
The Temple Garden Club meets at 9:30 a.m. the first Thursday of the month September through May at the Azalee Marshall Cultural Activities Center, 3011 N. Third St. in Temple.
To abide by COVID-19 protocols, tables and chairs will be set up for social distancing. Those who attend are asked to wear a mask. Hand sanitizer also will be available.
The group is open to gardeners of all ages and skill levels. Visitors are welcome at the meetings.
Club dues are $38 and includes membership to the CAC.
Texas Star Toastmasters
The Texas Star Toastmasters group meets 6 p.m. Wednesdays via the Zoom online platform and in person at a private residence.
Topics at each meeting include speeches, impromptu speeches and evaluations. The group is open to anyone interested in working toward self improvement.
For information call Anna at 254-541-7624.
Church Women of the Temple Area
The Church Women of the Temple Area will not meet until further notice due to coronavirus concerns.
Temple Breakfast Lions Club
The Temple Breakfast Lions Club meets at 7:30 a.m. the first and third Thursdays of each month at the Hilton Garden Inn, 1749 Scott Blvd. in Temple.
Club members will be asked to follow social distancing guidelines. Masks also are highly encouraged.
Those who do not want to meet in person may join the group via the Zoom online platform. For information email Lmeeker53@gmail.com.
Anyone with a servant’s heart is welcome to join the group. The club’s motto is “We serve”.
