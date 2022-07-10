The Children’s Advocacy Center of Central Texas will host its annual Divine Desserts fundraiser at 7 p.m. on Saturday, July 16, at the Frank W. Mayborn Civic & Convention Center, 3303 N. Third St. in Temple.
This year’s festivities will operate under the theme “sweet celebrations,” as the nonprofit organization recognizes its past 25 years of providing hope, healing and justice for abused children in Bell, Coryell and Milam counties.
“It’s going to be amazing,” Debra Longley, the executive director of the Children’s Advocacy Center of Central Texas, said. “It’ll entail a fantastic dinner that we are going to have catered by La Lunchonette, a dessert buffet, raffles, and silent and live auctions.”
Longley emphasized how attendees will have the opportunity to bid on at least 115 different auction packages.
“We have a lot going on in our silent auction with jewelry, paintings, a grill and barbie baskets,” she said. “And our live auction (with Bill Hall Auctioneer) has some incredible stuff, too. We’re going to have an ultimate Top Gun fighter pilot experience, a Royal Caribbean cruise, and two guitars: one signed by Hank Williams Jr. and another signed by the Eagles.”
However, a complete auction catalog that can be filtered by category is accessible online at conta.cc/3IpE8Jb — a website where tickets, tables and sponsorships also are readily available for purchase.
Temple resident SueJung Smith is among those who hope to see a large crowd next weekend.
“I’m so excited to be one of the local bakers at this event,” she said in a Facebook post. “Tickets are still available if you would like to attend. You can support a great cause and have the opportunity to taste all the sweets these local bakers have to offer. Hope to see y’all there.”
Longley, who noted how Divine Desserts is the nonprofit organization’s largest fundraising event, has a goal to sell 300 tickets for the upcoming event — sales the executive director hopes will translate to nearly $20,000 to $25,000 in donations.
“But if more people signed up we would bring in tables for that,” she said. “The center is growing and expanding. We’re seeing over 800 children a year so we just want to have the community come in and support us and these children that we see.”