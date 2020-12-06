The Classical Ballet Conservatory at Lisa’s Dance Connection is slated to host its 2020 production of “The Nutcracker Ballet” Dec. 11-13 at the Azalee Marshall Cultural Activities Center, 3011 N. Third St. in Temple.
“Local dancers will portray the story of Clara as she dreams her way through a thrilling battle with her Nutcracker Doll, and journeys through the Land of the Snow Fairy and into Sugar Plum Fairy Land,” the Classical Ballet Conservatory said. “There she will be treated to entertainment from all the traditional favorites such as Russian Mints, Arabian Coffee and Waltz of the Flowers.”
Performances will begin at 7 p.m. on Friday and Saturday, while Sunday’s showing is scheduled for a 2 p.m. matinee. Marcia Beeksma, director of the Classical Ballet Conservatory, said tickets will only be available at the CAC’s box office this year.
“Tickets to attend in person are $12 per person, and will be available approximately one hour before each show at the CAC,” Beeksma told the Telegram. “There are no online ticket sales.”
Seating is limited in response to COVID-19 with additional spacing included between “family groups.”
Those in attendance are required to wear masks.
However, this year’s production also can be experienced through a live-streaming option for anyone who cannot attend in person — an availability Beeksma said is being funded through local sponsorships.
“We are offering individuals and businesses the opportunity to sponsor our show this year, which is allowing us to livestream the show this year,” Beeksma said.
She noted how this viewing option will even allow the Classical Ballet Conservatory to bring “The Nutcracker Ballet” to patients at the Baylor Scott & White McLane Children’s Hospital and to local students through the Temple Independent School District’s Arts Education program.
There are three sponsorship tiers: Ornament Level, $250; Gift Level, $500; and Nutcracker Level, $1000. Interested individuals and businesses can contact Lisa Shed — Lisa’s Dance Connection’s owner — at (254) 778-4344 for further information.
Mother Ginger and the Dancers With Possibilities — youth performers with special needs — will join the production for the second year.
“(Mother Ginger) is traditionally performed by a male performer because the costume is so massive, and it’s just kind of taken on a life of its own,” Beeksma told the Telegram in 2019. “But Mother Ginger has this huge skirt, which we have constructed … and the little dancers will come out from underneath the skirt, and they are actually the star of that dance.”
Access to the live-streamed show is $12 and available online at bit.ly/33J2NW4.