Temple Breakfast Lions Club
The Temple Breakfast Lions Club meets the first and third Thursdays of each month in the Ava room at the Hilton Garden Inn, 1749 Scott Boulevard in Temple. The group gathers at 7 a.m. to order breakfast and the meeting starts at 7:30 a.m.
Meetings also are broadcast by the Zoom online meeting platform. For information email Lmeeker53@ gmail.com. Meetings are open to the public and the club is open to anyone with a heart for service.
Temple Belton
Ladies Lions Club
The Temple Belton Ladies Lions Club meets at 6:30 p.m. the second and fourth Monday of the month at VFW Post 4008, 2311 S. Pearl St. in Belton.
Meetings are open to the public and newcomers are welcome.
Central Texas Republican Women
The Central Texas Republican Women group will hold its annual chili luncheon fundraiser and live auction from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday at the Bell County Expo Center, 301 W. Loop 121 in Belton.
Cost is $25 per person and RSVP is not required.
The featured guest will be First Lady of Texas Cecilia Abbott. Tickets may be purchased in advance on eventbrite.com.
Newcomers Club
The Newcomers Club, Inc. is looking for new members and extends a warm welcome to ladies that are new (within the past three years) to Bell County and surrounding counties.
The group also welcomes ladies that have just retired, are recent empty nesters, or have experienced another life change within the past three years and would like to connect with other ladies. Join the fun and check out the Newcomers Club Inc. at www.bellcountynewcomers.com.
For information about joining, contact Jan Fisher at 2txgrl@gmail.com or 951-751-4002.
Upcoming activities for October are: 10/17 Snack Time Mah Jongg, 10/18 Bunco, 10/19 Popcorn Bridge, 10/21 Trailblazers, 10/22 Sassy Singles, 10/24 Well-Read women, Crochet & Knit, and Monday Canasta, 10/25 Singing Bluebonnets, 10/26 Fun Lunch and 10/27 Heritage Seekers, and 10/29 Breakfast at Jimmy’s Egg.
Support groups at First United Methodist Church
Glasshouse Al-Anon Family Group meets at 12:15 p.m. on Mondays in room 110 at the First United Methodist Church, 102 N. Second St. in Temple.
Adult Children of Alcoholics/Dysfunctional Families meets at 10:30 a.m. on Thursdays in room 110 at the church.
For information, or to enter the building, call 254-493-7071.
Support groups at Young’s Daughters Funeral Home
Grief Share, a support group for people dealing with loss or grief, meets at 6 p.m. on Mondays at Young’s Daughters Funeral Home, 4235 E. Business 190 in Temple.
A support group for dementia/Alzheimer’s caregivers meets at 6 p.m. on Fridays at the funeral home. Caregivers will have the opportunity to learn tips and tricks for dealing with daily life.
Bell Fine Arts
The Bell Fine Arts group meets from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Wednesdays at 306 E. Fifth Ave. in Belton. For information call Jeanne Logston at 409-313-0611. Meetings are open to the public.
Thursday Club
The Thursday Club, which supports caregivers and those with early-stage Alzheimer’s disease and other dementias, meets from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Thursdays at the First Lutheran Church, 1515 W. Adams Ave. in Temple.
The group provides education and support for caregivers.
The club offers time on Thursdays for caregivers to run errands and rest while volunteers care for their family member. The care is provided at no cost.
For information contact Linda Eimen at 254-773-5207.
Temple NAACP elections
The Temple NAACP Unit will hold its 2022 elections 6-7 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 28, at 101 N. Main St. in Temple.
In order to vote, one must be a member in good standing of the branch 30 days prior to the election. A form of identification is required.
Nominations are made up to Oct. 24. For information email templenaacpsecretary@gmail.com.
Rotary Club of Belton
The Rotary Club of Belton meets at noon Tuesdays at The Gin at Nolan Creek, 219 S. East St. in Belton.
The meeting is open to all Rotarians and guests.
Belton Friends of the Library
The Belton Friends of the Library will meet at 11:30 a.m. on Thursday, Oct. 27, at the Harris Community Center, 401 N. Alexander St. in Belton.
The main topic of the meeting will be the 18th annual Book and Author Luncheon to be held in February 2023.
Central Texas Travel Club
The Central Texas Travel Club will meet at 11 a.m. on Tuesday at Johnny’s Steaks and Bar-Be-Que, 301 Thomas Arnold Road in Salado.
The meeting is open to anyone interested in travel and there are no dues or membership requirements.
The group will discuss upcoming trips to Galveston, Nashville and Iceland.
For information email centraltexastravelclub@outlook.com.
National Association of Retired and Veteran Railway Employees
The National Association of Retired and Veteran Railway Employees will meet Thursday at Wes’s Restaurant, 1301 S. First St. in Temple.
Group members will gather at noon for lunch and the meeting will begin at 1 p.m.
For information contact Buddy Stewart at 254-657-2773.
Daughters of the Republic of Texas
The Ben Milam Chapter of the Daughters of the Republic of Texas will meet at 12:30 p.m. Wednesday in the board room on the third floor of the Temple Public Library, 100 W. Adams Ave. in Temple.
DRT is a lineal organization founded in 1891 with goals to educate, research, preserve and protect the history of the Republic of Texas for future generations.
The group is open to women age 16 and older who are a descendant of a man or woman who rendered loyal service for Texas prior to the consummation of the Annexation Agreement of the Republic of Texas with the United States in 1846. A woman without a qualifying ancestor may apply to become an associated member.
Guests are welcome to attend the meeting.
