Forty-five years ago, “Let Your Love Flow” had the world cranking up its radios. It was the first hit of many by the internationally popular Bellamy Brothers.
“That was 1976, and we were a pop act back then,” Howard said. “It was big in both the U.S. and in Europe, and it stayed on the international charts a long time. It’s still one of our most requested songs.”
The love will indeed be flowing on June 18 as fans pack Country City Saloon & Grill in Cameron to see Howard and David Bellamy — the brothers with the unique rock and country sound. Tickets are still available.
“That song was our launching pad,” Howard said. “We started sharing the stage with the likes of Loggins & Messina, the Doobie Brothers and the Beach Boys. We were in good company.”
“Let Your Love Flow” made stars out of the boys from Florida, but their start was humble.
“We honed our skills playing small mostly black clubs throughout the South,” Howard said. The duo sang back for Percy Sledge, Eddie Floyd and Little Anthony and The Imperials.
“We had no idea you could make a living playing music back then,” Howard said. “We had real jobs. I worked on a ranch some, and my brother assisted a veterinarian. Most of our jobs had to do with country living, but I almost became a secret agent.”
Huh?
Howard explained: “I was home after school getting ready to head out to the fields when two guys in suits came knocking. They whipped out badges and said they were FBI. ‘Well what the heck have I done?’ I asked. The agents explained they were on a recruiting trip and a teacher had recommended me for the academy. I thought about it, but decided to go the music route.”
Eventually the brothers moved north to Georgia where the county/rock sound was taking root with bands like the Allman Brothers. Soon, the Bellamy’s got their first big break.
“David wrote ‘Spiders and Snakes,’” he said. “It was recorded by Jim Stafford and became a smash hit. That changed everything.”
The brothers headed west to the booming Los Angeles music scene. Soon they were rubbing elbows with Bob Dylan, James Taylor and Van Morrison. Then, the rocket lifted off.
Soon, the Bellamys were climbing the county charts with another big hit, “If I Said You Had a Beautiful Body Would You Hold it Against Me,” a song that brings back mixed feelings for some local residents.
“It was a great song,” said Joy Villines Smith of Temple. “I remember I was at a convention in Dallas and some guy tried to use it as a pick-up line.”
Carla Ross Bottorf also has memories associated with the song.
“It takes me back to my teenage years dancing at KC Hall,” she said. “I wonder what happened to the guy who always asked me to dance to that song.”
More success followed for the Bellamys with “You Ain’t Just Whistling Dixie,” “Redneck Girl,” “Old Hippie,” and “Reggae Cowboy.”
The Bellamys were forced to cancel 110 appearances during the pandemic, and now it’s make-up time.
“It’s hard on a 75-year-old man,” Howard said. “Playing catch-up isn’t as easy as it used to be.”
Over the years, the Bellamy’s hit No. 1 on music charts 20 times, a number matched by another international sensation — The Beatles.
When asked which of the hundreds of songs the duo has recorded would be considered his favorite, Howard hesitated a minute.
“Well,” he drawled. “Songs are kinda like kids. One can be your favorite one day, then not so much the next. We’re old hippies, so ‘Old Hippie’ is always good. And, ‘Let the Love Flow’ has been very good to us.”
“We try to play most of our hits every show,” he said. “But one thing is for sure. You have to play ‘Redneck Girl’ in Texas. You’ll be in deep doo if you don’t.”