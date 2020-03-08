Tejas Club
The Tejas Club of the Bell Extension Association will meet 9:30 a.m. Tuesday at the AgriLife Extension office, 1605 N. Main St. in Belton.
This is the final meeting prior to the annual Luncheon with Style to be held 11 a.m. March 21 at the Temple College Pavilion. Members are asked to bring donations for the club’s theme basket to be given away at the style show.
Members also will confirm plans for attendance at the District 8 Spring Conference in Leon County on April 7. Club members welcome guests to all three events. For information call 254-985-0145.
Beta Sigma Phi
The Delta Beta Master chapter of Beta Sigma Phi will meet 11 a.m. Tuesday at Wildflower Country Club, 4902 Wildflower Lane in Temple.
Carol Koster will be the hostess and she also will present the cultural program. For information contact President Judy Switzer at 713-805-1178.
Altrusa
Altrusa is an international non-profit organization that strives to make local communities better through leadership, partnership and service. Club meetings are held at noon the second and fourth Tuesday of each month at Country Lane Senior Community in Temple.
For information visit www.alstrusatemple.org.
Temple Breakfast Lions
The Temple Breakfast Lions Club meets 7:30 a.m. the first and third Thursdays of each month at the Hilton Garden Inn, 1749 Scott Boulevard in Temple. Club members usually start gathering at 7 a.m. for breakfast and socializing.
Anyone with a servant’s heart is welcome to attend. The club’s motto is “We Serve”.
Bell County Newcomers Club
The Bell County Newcomers Club, a social group for women new to Central Texas, has announced upcoming group events.
The Bookworms group will meet Monday; the Singing Bluebonnets will meet and Tuesday Canasta will be held Tuesday; a TGIF lunch will take place Friday; a Couples Night Out will be held Saturday; and Monday Canasta will be held March 16; Bunch and Snack Mah Jongg will take place March 17; a meet and greet will be held March 19; and the Trail Blazers group will meet March 20.
For information about the club, visit www.bellcountynewcomers.com. For information on joining the club, contact Christina Wiggins at cwtraveling@hotmail.com and for information about club activities contact Carolyn Webster at 404-791-4849 or email bobcar28@gmail.com.
Leedale EE Club
The Leedale EE Club will meet 10 a.m. Monday in the youth building at Ocker Brethren Church, 17454 State Highway 53 in Temple.
Jackie McLaughlin, a Bell County Extension agent, will present the program.
Also, final plans will be made for the upcoming Luncheon with Style to be held March 21 at the Temple College Pavilion. Nancy Posvar is collecting money/gifts for the “Pamper Me” basket which will be given away at the style show. Members will be asked to turn in tickets they have not sold at this meeting.
For information call 254-931-4034.
Central Texas Master Naturalists
The Central Texas chapter of the Texas Master Naturalists will meet 6 p.m. Tuesday at the Belton Church of Christ, 3003 N. Main St. in Belton.
Jean Solana will speak on “Building Homes for Bird, Bats and Bees”. Solana has a wildlife biology degree from Texas State University. She is an amateur wildlife photographer and a certified Master Naturalist.
The meeting is open to the public. For information visit www.txmn.org/centraltexas.
Central Texas Republican Women
Central Texas Republican Women will meet 11 a.m. Monday, March 16, at The Gin, 219 S. East St. in Belton.
Cost is $15 per person; reservations are not required. The speaker will be Alma Jackson, vice chairman of the Republican Party of Texas. Jackson will speak on the convention process.
For information visit www.ctrw-pac.com.
Submission guidelines: Club news items may be submitted by emailing living@tdtnews.com or by mailing or bringing items in person to 10 S. Third St. Temple, TX 76501. All items are due by noon Monday.