Temple Civic Theatre is now registering students for “Stardust 101,” a virtual acting class for children April 23 through May 14. Therin Morrisey a professional singer, dancer, and actor based in New York City, will lead the class.
Originally from Central Texas, Therin moved to New York to train at the American Musical and Dramatic Academy and pursue her theatre career. Since arriving in 2016, Therin has performed in many new works, at the New York Summerfest, in a number of 54 Below shows, and most recently made her Off-Broadway debut in the musical “Good Morning New York” in early 2020.
The goal for the four-week course is to teach students the most successful and respectful way to “begin sprinkling their own stardust across our local stages,” according to a TCT news release.
Participants will have the opportunity to learn the basics of auditioning, rehearsing, and putting on a show.
The course is open to children ages 7-12 and costs $65 per student. Multi-student discounts and scholarships are available. Sessions will take place 5-5:45 p.m. Fridays, April 23 through May 14.
Registration is available online at tinyurl.com/54z6x2da.