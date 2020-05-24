Many years ago, Joyce Kilmer wrote a well-known poem about a tree.
“I think that I shall never
See a poem as lovely as a tree…”
I am not sure which tree he was writing about, but I am sure if he saw my Japanese maple today, he would say, “That is the one!”
The Japanese maple I am referring to is a tree that has scarlet leaves shimmering in the sunlight from the time its leaf buds begin to open in the early spring till they drop in the fall. Actually, they remain red on the ground after they drop. My husband and I inherited this gorgeous specimen with our home a few years ago. We are grateful to the people who had this tree planted.
Not surprising, Japanese maples are native to Japan, North and South Korea, China, Mongolia and Russia. Their value is in their beautiful fine-textured foliage. Its leaves can be red, green, yellow, a bright dark orange and even a dark purple. Its leaf color is determined by a variety of factors such as its variety, light, soil, moisture, nutrients and the overall health of the tree. With the proper care, the beauty it can display, it is no wonder it is a landscape plant that will add delight to one’s garden.
Japanese maples (Acer palmatum) are classified as a large shrub or small tree. They tend to grow from eight to twenty feet tall and about four to twenty feet wide. There are hundreds of varieties of Japanese maples which explains the wide span of height and width measurements and color of foliage. Know that it is a slow growing tree, it gets much better as it ages.
The Japanese maple likes morning sun and afternoon shade. During the hot extreme heat of summer, the leaves tend to hot-weather scorch. According to Texas A&M it has a medium heat tolerance. It is hardy in USDA zones five through ten. This covers all of Texas.
This tree has a medium water requirement. It does not like a drought, requiring water on a regular basis. Water even in the winter when the tree is dormant because the roots need moisture every couple of weeks.
It does best in a well-drained acid base soil. It needs to be fertilized with an acid-based water-soluble fertilizer, classified as medium fertility requirements. They also are highly pest resistant.
According to https://extension.unh.edu/blog/how-should-i-plant-and-care-japanese-maple, once established, Japanese maples can be considered a low-maintenance plant. They may require some structural pruning when they are young to improve their look and health, but should not warrant much additional trimming. Aim to keep branches in layers that don’t touch or rub against one another, and remove any that grow inward or are too vertical.
A Japanese maple also does well in a raised bed in a well-drained landscape mix or a large container in quality potting soil.
My research finds that Bloodgood is the most popular Japanese maple of the red-leafed varieties. It is a vigorous, upright in form variety whose foliage is a bright red color throughout the summer and into the fall.
If you take good care of your Japanese maple you will reap the benefits of its beauty for many years. It makes a gorgeous addition to highlight one’s landscape.