The Azalee Marshall Cultural Activities Center will be educating children from kindergarten through second grades this week through Lucas Miller’s “Lifecycle of a Monarch” program.
These performances are part of the CAC’s Arts in Education programs, hosted by the Contemporaries of the CAC, and help cultivate the lives of Central Texas youth with programs that supplement school curriculum with TEKS aligned enrichment. Study guides are found online for each program to assist teachers with incorporating these CAC field trips into classrooms.
Students from area schools will travel to the CAC’s auditorium Tuesday through Thursday to learn about the growth and migration of monarch butterflies, the metamorphosis of frogs, pollination of bluebonnets and the amazing work of honeybees.
Lucas Miller holds a degree in zoology, underneath all the silliness is solid science education.
“First and foremost, I consider myself an environmental educator,” Miller said in a news release. “I try to help kids realize how much we depend on the natural world.”
Miller has authored two children’s books, released three award-winning CDs, and hosts the award-winning DVD series “Animals Rock with Lucas Miller.”
“Miller is very likeable, and the kids have a great time learning science topics through his electrifying stage performance,” CAC Marketing Director Jane Boone said in a news release.
The CAC hosts Arts in Education programs for kindergarten through eighth grade students in the fall and spring annually, and serves more than 14,000 area students each year. These programs take place at the CAC and offsite at various Temple middle schools and on various Belton campuses. All shows traditionally take place at 8:45 a.m., 10:15 a.m. and 1 p.m. on the dates assigned.
To find out if a child’s class or school is participating in Arts in Education in the upcoming year, call the child’s school or the CAC for more information. Tickets are available to the public for $3; reservations are required in advance by calling the CAC at 254-773-9926.
These programs are made possible by funding from the Texas Commission on the Arts, National Endowment for the Arts, Temple and Belton Independent School Districts, the City of Temple, H-E-B Tournament of Champions and CAC Member Support.
The CAC is located at 3011 N. Third Street in Temple. For more information on upcoming events, entertainment and classes, visit cacARTS.org.