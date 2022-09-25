The Veni School of Dance in Temple offers local students a taste of Indian culture.
Temple residents Dr. Suma Pokala and Ramya Pokala provide their classes for multiple major forms of Indian classical dances including Kuchipudi and Bharatanatyam.
“I just really enjoy teaching them,” Pokala, who developed her love for dancing at an early age, told the Telegram. “It makes me happy teaching them something they can’t learn from anyone else in the area.”
Last month, the Veni School of Dance had the opportunity to showcase its students’ progress when it held a recital at the Azalee Marshall Cultural Activities Center in Temple. It was the first time the annual performance was held after a two-year break in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Each of the dances — which featured brightly colored costumes — told a story through foot stomping, gliding, leaping and turning, as well as hand and arm movements.
“The purpose of the annual recital is to showcase the progress the students made in the past two years and give them the experience of performing on the big stage,” Pokala, who serves on the Cultural Activities Center board of trustees, said that evening. “The students are at various stages of learning.”
Pokala — who established the Veni School of Dance, named after her late mother Krishna Veni, in 2012 — emphasized how it can take some students months or longer to get their steps right.
“The dance itself involves footwork, hand gestures, facial expressions and body movements to go along with the expression of that song,” the school director said. “Some items are heavy on footwork and some are rich in expressions. So it’s very hard to learn all these things and perform them at the same time.”
However, Pokala emphasized how each dance is a beautiful sight when mastered.
“If you get into the expressions very well, the storytelling will take you to another world,” she said.”
Muktika Kalagiri, a 16-year-old Lake Belton High School senior, is one of Pokala’s students. She was drawn to the art form after seeing a performance at an early age while still living in her home country of India.
“It was the costumes, the jewelry, the make-up, the performance itself,” Kalagiri told the Telegram in 2021. “The songs and the way they showed expressions. I really enjoyed that. It felt really good to listen to. Ever since I’ve seen that, I was like, ‘I want to learn Indian classical dance some day.’”
Although Kalagiri discussed the occasional difficulty in building stamina for certain routines, she is simply grateful for the opportunity to participate in an ancient tradition.
“When I was young in India, there were never any classical dance teachers around where I lived, so I never really thought I would be able to learn to dance,” she said. “But after I came here, I came to know of Suma and how she’s teaching, so I was just really glad. After I started learning, I discovered that I was in love with it even more than I ever thought.”
Residents interested in performing in the Veni School of Dance can contact Pokala by phone at 254-624-6681 or by email at sumapokala@gmail.com.
“There is no fee for these dance classes,” Pokala said. “We just collect a registration fee at the beginning of the year now, which goes towards the expenses for the annual recital.”