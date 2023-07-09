In just a few weeks, a quiet hillside in Salado will resound with the 30th anniversary of “Salado Legends,” the epic outdoor musical drama.
The only outdoor play in the state ever chosen by the U.S. Library of Congress to serve as a record of American life at the close of the 19th century, the script and song lyrics were penned by Salado resident Jackie Mills.
The sprawling, family-friendly two-act production tells the story of Scottish settlers’ arrival in Central Texas circa 1850, includes flashbacks of Native Americans and European explorers, chronicles the Civil War years and ends with survivors of the Confederate Army returning to Salado. There are songs, dances, a love story and a rueful reminder of the hubris that characterized the attitudes of the South.
There are also some riveting up-close special effects: horses and other livestock that traverse the open spaces of the Goodnight Amphitheater as well as actual offstage firing of black powder ordnance to add realism to the war scenes.
The 14-acre site that encompasses the Goodnight Amphitheater makes up the nonprofit Tablerock Festival of Salado. Founded in 1979, it includes a half-mile walking trail, a 1920s cattle dipping vat, a modern two-story concession building with restrooms and a few other permanent structures. The land was donated by Dr. Clyde D. Goodnight, scion of the fabled ranching family, and the natural slope of the hillside made a perfect setting for rows of stadium seats.
The cast and crew for Salado Legends combines adults with high school and college students.
“We have over 100 people onstage and behind the scenes,” Mills said. “It’s always been our goal to recognize and give exposure to the talented professional and semi-professional artists, actors and musicians who live and work here.”
Students that are members of the cast and crew are also eligible for scholarships, a need-based program that Mills initiated. She and Denver Mills, her late husband, quietly underwrote a significant portion — a move that prompted other donors to open their wallets.
Thom Wilson returns this season as Legends director. A veteran of the Temple Civic Theater and University of Mary Hardin-Baylor productions, he works at the Central Texas Area Agency on Aging. Also reprising their roles are leads Gabrielle Vaccaro and James Combs.
Show dates are July 22, July 29 and Aug. 10. The performance will begin at about 8:15 p.m. each evening at Goodnight Amphitheater, 409 Royal St. in Salado. Tickets are $25 for adults, $10 for students and $5 for children age 12 and younger. Tickets may be purchased online at centraltexastickets.com.