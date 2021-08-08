Laughter will once again take center stage next week as Lions Follies returns to Temple.
The 81st annual event — which features a variety of skits, musical numbers and jokes — will now resume after taking last year off due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Performances mainly center on Temple and Bell County topics and satire.
The show is held by the Temple Founder Lions Club, using the money from the show to fund local charities and initiatives.
Ariane Secrest, president of the club, said she was happy to have the show resume despite previously having to move the show from its normal time in April.
“It’s basically a community variety show that is made up of a collection of skits featuring Temple and Bell County,” Secrest said. “Basically think a ‘Saturday Night Live’ for Temple that is family friendly.”
The event will have two regular shows held at 7 p.m. on Friday and Saturday, Aug. 13 and Aug. 14, with a 2 p.m. matinee held on Saturday afternoon. Admission for the two evening shows is $15 per ticket, while tickets for the matinee are $10 each.
As with previous years, shows will take place at the Azalee Marshall Cultural Activities Center, 3011 N. Third St. in Temple.
Secrest said the show this year will see the return of several favorite performances, including the musical group The Boys from East Bell County.
Secrest said one of the skits this year will center on “Scooby-Doo,” with characters trying to solve a mystery at the Temple Mall. Previous years have seen other themes combining pop culture and the local area such as the “Beverly Hillbillies”.
The musical themed performance by The Boys from East Bell County will feature songs from Neil Diamond this year, with lyrics changed to highlight the local area.
The event also will feature a prize drawing, with attendees this year having to buy a $1 candy bar that comes with a ticket for the drawing. Secrest said the prizes are all above $50 and are spread out between the three shows.
Event attendees can also bring their used eyeglasses and hearing aids to be donated to charity.
Secrest said she hopes this year’s event will allow the organization to raise more money that will go toward charities such as Feed My Sheep, the Ronald McDonald House and more. She said the organization gave out about $36,000 in 2020.
“It has been a challenge to figure out what is best to do and when to do it,” Secrest said.
Those interested in purchasing tickets are able to do so by going online to centraltexastickets.com.