The Court Appointed Special Advocates program has announced that it will hold a golf tournament to raise funds on Monday, Aug. 2, at Sammons Golf Course in Temple.
The event, sponsored by Wing’s Pizza N Things, will be a four-person scramble. Cost is $75 per player or $300 per team. Trophies will be awarded for first, second, and last place. There also will be random cash drawings for other places in the field, closest to the pin contests, long drive awards, and other on-course challenges.
Registration will take place at 9:30 a.m. and a shotgun start will be at 11 a.m. Lunch will be provided at the golf course and a complimentary awards dinner will be held at Wing’s, Pizza, N Things immediately after the outing.
Other sponsors and donations also are needed. Promotional items for the golfer gift bags (snacks, promotional items, etc.), are welcome to be donated. Sponsor levels start at $150 and include signage at the course plus dinner tickets for the awards dinner. For information visit www.casabellcoryell.org.
All proceeds from the tournament will benefit the local CASA of Bell and Coryell Counties office.
“The tournament promises to be fun and a great opportunity to support the CASA cause,” Kevin Kyle, executive director of CASA of Bell and Coryell Counties, said in a news release.
CASA provides trained volunteer advocates to represent children that have been placed in the foster care system locally. These advocates are court appointed to assist the judges in making the best decisions possible for each child’s situation. Advocates make sure that the children’s rights and needs are adequately met while they are in foster care.
“This golf tournament will help CASA raise funds needed to recruit more volunteers and provide the extensive training needed to become a certified CASA Advocate,” Kyle said.