Taste of the Holidays chairs

Each year, the chairs of the “Taste of the Holidays” work hard to put on the annual fundraiser for Altrusa International of Temple. This year’s chairs are: front row from left, Julie Ruiz, Co-Chair, Taryn Cox, Chair, Sharon Schmidt, Marsha Oliver; second row, Debbie Fendrick, Debra Hicks, Debbie Mead, Debbie Mabry, Sherry Woodard, Diana Zaremba, Traci Squarcette, Regina Phinney, Dara Riegel; back row, Jordan Castillo, Donna Wright, Barb Sorge, Janna Janes, Cindy Black, Sarah Davison, Joanna Sloan, Tara Stafford, president; and not pictured, Hope LaGrone, Pam Abernathy, Carol McDuffie, Teresa Bechtal, Patsy Sulak, Lori Luppino, Jennifer Adams, Kelli Alsup, Tommi Matthew, Kennedi Fettig, Linda Moore.

 Courtesy photo

Altrusa International of Temple