Altrusa International of Temple
Altrusa International of Temple will host its annual “Taste of the Holidays” event back in person on Nov. 12 at the Frank W. Mayborn Civic and Convention Center in Temple.
This year’s theme is “Comfort and Joy” and will highlight the fashions of Brickwood Boutique, Christy’s of Salado, Susan Marie’s and Zooty’s.
The event also will include a “warm, comforting meal prepared by 100-plus Altrusans,” according to a news release.
Bell County Historical Commission
The Bell County Historical Commission will meet at 7 p.m. on Monday in the commissioner’s courtroom on the second floor of the historic courthouse at 101 E. Central Ave. in Belton. There will be a short business meeting followed by a program.
Dr. Monte Monroe will present a program titled “History, Genealogy and the Importance of Archives”. Dr. Monroe is archivist at the Southwest Collection and on the faculty at Texas Tech University. He has served in numerous historical organizations and committees and was reappointed by Gov. Greg Abbott to a second term as the official Texas State Historian on Sept. 28, 2020.
He will discuss the role of an archive in preserving records of historical and genealogical significance and the items each of us should consider contributing to an archive.
The meeting is open to the public.
Temple Belton Ladies Lions Club
The Temple Belton Ladies Lions Club meets at 6:30 p.m. the second and fourth Monday of the month at VFW Post 4008, 2311 S. Pearl St. in Belton.
Meetings are open to the public and newcomers are welcome.
Temple Breakfast Lions Club
The Temple Breakfast Lions Club meets the first and third Thursdays of each month in the Ava room at the Hilton Garden Inn, 1749 Scott Boulevard in Temple. The group gathers at 7 a.m. to order breakfast and the meeting starts at 7:30 a.m.
The group’s next meeting will be Oct. 6 and three new members will be inducted by Past Council Chair Lion Ray Harper. The guest speaker will be Erin Scallorn and her topic will be about Camp Bluebonnet.
Meetings also are broadcast by the Zoom online meeting platform. For information email Lmeeker53@ gmail.com. Meetings are open to the public and the club is open to anyone with a heart for service.
Bell Fine Arts
The Bell Fine Arts group meets from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Wednesdays at 306 E. Fifth Ave. in Belton. For information call Jeanne Logston at 409-313-0611. Meetings are open to the public.
Newcomers Club
The Newcomers Club, Inc. is looking for new members and extends a warm welcome to ladies that are new (within the past three years) to Bell County and surrounding counties. The group also welcomes ladies that have just retired, are recent empty nesters, or have experienced another life change within the past three years and would like to connect with other ladies. Join the fun and check out the Newcomers Club Inc. at www.bellcountynewcomers.com. For information about joining, contact Jan Fisher at 2txgrl@gmail.com or 951-751-4002.
Upcoming activities for September are: 9/26 Well-Read Women, Monday Canasta and Crochet & Knit, and 9/28 Fun Lunch.
Temple NAACP elections
The Temple NAACP Unit will hold its 2022 elections 6-7 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 28, at 101 N. Main St. in Temple.
In order to vote, one must be a member in good standing of the branch 30 days prior to the election. A form of identification is required.
Nominations are made up to Oct. 24. For information email templenaacpsecretary@gmail.com.
Rotary Club of Belton
The Rotary Club of Belton meets at noon Tuesdays at The Gin at Nolan Creek, 219 S. East St. in Belton.
The group’s next guest speaker will be Charisse Bennett from the Belton Police Foundation.
The meeting is open to all Rotarians and guests.
Daughters of the American Colonists
The Abraham Soblet Chapter of the Daughters of the American Colonists will meet at 1 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 1, at the Bell County Museum, 201 N. Main St. in Belton.
Members will participate in a program titled “Who’s Your Ancestor?”.
Membership is open to women who descend from residents of America when it was under foreign government as colonies and who served in 27 categories of acceptable patriotic or civil service prior to July 4, 1776.
Prospective members are welcome. For information visit nsdac.org.
Support groups at Young’s Daughters Funeral Home
Grief Share, a support group for people dealing with loss or grief, meets at 6 p.m. on Mondays at Young’s Daughters Funeral Home, 4235 E. Business 190 in Temple.
A support group for dementia/Alzheimer’s caregivers meets at 6 p.m. on Fridays at the funeral home. Caregivers will have the opportunity to learn tips and tricks for dealing with daily life.
