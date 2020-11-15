Keep Salado Beautiful completed its Green Bridge mulch project on Thursday — an endeavor aimed to refurbish an onsite garden that was dismantled during TxDOT’s construction on Main Street. The project is one of many the group of volunteers work on across the village.
“There was a beautiful native plant garden that Keep Salado Beautiful refurbished when we first became a subsidiary of Keep Texas Beautiful back in 2009,” Susan Terry, Keep Salado Beautiful’s beautification chair, said. “But when TxDOT did the wonderful work on Main Street, the garden was unfortunately destroyed.”
Terry said she and her volunteers were ready for the challenge to return the near 40-cubic-foot garden to its former glory.
“Since we knew that TxDOT was going to tear up the garden, we started planning about what to do … and had about a $4,000 budget,” she said. “We had a Facebook fundraiser and in one week we made $2,500. It just blew us away. We couldn’t believe it.”
Although Terry noted how monetary donations came from as far away as Dallas and San Antonio, she also emphasized the local support Keep Salado Beautiful received.
“Richard Coufal donated the drip irrigation for the Green Bridge Garden … and the Brazos River Authority donated all of the heavy mulch that we used,” she said. “It was amazing and we are so appreciative.”
That overwhelming support also extended to Keep Salado Beautiful’s volunteers, as sixth-graders from the Salado Independent School District — equipped with shovels — helped spread the donated mulch.
“We had 20 to 30 students during various times over a series of three to four days,” Terry said. “It would have taken us weeks to do all of that back-breaking work, but these kids were just fabulous. They were having a good time doing hard, nasty and dirty work. This is a huge garden, so that was a lot of mulch to spread.”
Salado Independent School District Superintendent Michael Novotny was happy his students could lend a helping hand.
“We certainly encourage community service and students being involved in our community and serving others,” he said. “That was a great opportunity for our students to learn some valuable lessons about hard work, community beautification and serving others.”
Terry also thanked Tracy McLoud with Terra Living, who she called the mastermind behind the project.
Planting will begin in the spring, and Terry said interested volunteers can visit KeepSaladoBeautiful.com for further information.
“Come spring we will have more than enough money to do all of the planting and make it absolutely beautiful,” Terry said.
Photo contest
Keep Salado Beautiful is conducting a photography contest to display artistic images of the Village of Salado on the group’s website.
Photos will be judged by a panel of KSB board members and Salado Chamber of Commerce members. Entries will be judged based on perspective, composition, overall impact, artistic merit and subject matter that is specifically related to the Village of Salado.
Images need to highlight the aspects of Salado that make it unique to Central Texas and can be from any year. Examples include landscape (Salado Creek and parks), historic venues (College Hill, Stagecoach Inn), and Salado’s festivals and art fairs such as the Christmas Stroll.
Winning submissions will receive cash awards: $200 for first place; $150 for second place; $100 for third place; and $50 for the student category (for participants age 18 and younger).
The deadline for submissions is Dec. 31. For full rules and registration, visit the group’s website, KeepSaladoBeautiful.com.