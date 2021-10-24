Sammons Senior Center, Oct. 12
North/South
1st Irv Cummings/JoAnn Nalle
2nd Linda Smith/Maxine Johnson
3rd Barbara/Tom Hamff
East/West
1st Lois Miller/Mary Wilson
2nd Jan/Rowland Bartoo
3rd Poncho/Joyce Miller
Sammons Senior Center Oct. 14
North/South
1st Irv Cummings/JoAnn Nalle
2nd Lois Miller/Mary Wilson
3rd Maxine Johnson/Linda Smith
East/West
1st Terry Bedsole/Owen Messenger
2nd Poncho/Joyce Miller
3rd Rowland/Jan Bartoo
Belton Senior Center, Oct. 15
1st Geri Gafney and Ken Camp
2nd Donald and Barbara Johnson
3rd Martha Hoyt and Robbie Lang