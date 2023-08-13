The Contemporaries
The Contemporaries of the Azalee Marshall Cultural Activities Center in Temple ended its 2022-2023 year by presenting awards to three members during a recent luncheon and meeting at the CAC.
Carla Stanley received the Lifetime Achievement Award. Only 13 members have receive this award, established in 2002. Stanley joined the Contemporaries in 1989.
“What a surprise and honor to be named a Lifetime Achievement Award Member of the Contemporaries of the CAC! Working with this wonderful, diverse group of talented women has been a pleasure,” Stanley said.
Cathi Simons received the Mary Steele Service Award. Simons became a member of the Contemporaries in 2016.
“Being able to work with children in a positive, learning, and fun way is one of the reasons I am a member of the Contemporaries. It is incredible how the members work together to achieve so much — working on children’s programs and fundraising for the CAC,” Simons said.
The Contemporaries acknowledge new member Vicki Jane Mills as the Rookie of the Year. Mrs. Mills said this unexpected recognition “was an unanticipated pleasant surprise!”
The mission of the Contemporaries is to provide funding for the Cultural Activities Center in support of the performing and visual arts, with a major focus on opportunities for children to participate in activities that will stimulate a lifelong interest in the arts.
Salado Community Chorus
The Salado Community Chorus is gearing up for rehearsals for its annual Christmas concert, set for Tuesday, Dec. 12. A kick-off event will take place 6-7:30 p.m. Tuesday in the Meadows room at the Salado Community Center, 601 Main St. in Salado.
The event will include registration at 5:30 p.m. The membership fee is $30. A brief overview of the chorus will be presented and chorus Director Dottie Shirley will introduce some of this season’s music. Potential new members are encouraged to attend.
“Our greatest need is for men who can sing tenor or bass and women who can sing alto or tenor. Please come and give us a try. You’ll have fun learning the music and there is nothing better than the camaraderie,” Shirley said.
For information email Shirley at dottieshirleydirector@gmail.com or Ana Pollock at saladoccpresident@gmail.com.
National Alliance on Mental Illness
The National Alliance on Mental Illness will meet 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Aug 22, at the Olin E. Teague Veterans’ Medical Center in Temple.
Attendees are advised to use the valet parking side of the hospital and take the elevator to the fifth floor to conference from 5G31.
Caregivers, supporters and those suffering from mental illness are welcome to attend the meeting for mutual support and sharing of information.
For information call 254-771-3638.
Bell County Master Gardeners Association
The Bell County Master Gardener Association will hold a free seminar on growing blackberries at 6 p.m. on Thursday, Aug 17, at the Texas Agrilife Extension Office, BCMGA Learning Center, 1605 N. Main St. in Belton. Certified Master Gardener Bill Walker will discuss why site evaluation, variety selection and culture for residential and small farms are needed for success. He will cover the important questions of trellis or no trellis, thorn or thornless and new every-bearing PrimArk varieties. The class is limited to 50 participants. Those who wish to attend are asked to register via email at bcmgaspeakers@gmail.com.
The Bell County Master Gardener Association and the Harker Heights Activities Center will present a program on drip irrigation at 6 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 31, at the center, 400 Indian Trail in Harker Heights. Certified Master Gardener Dave Slaughter will discuss the history of drip irrigation and explain how it provides a more uniform and efficient application of water distribution. He will address the components of the system, advantages, and disadvantages, as well as the comparison of drip irrigation vs. sprinkler. The class is limited to 50 participants. Those who wish to attend are asked to register online at https://bit.ly/3oMCSdR. For information email Kailie Gomez at kgomez@harkerheights.gov or call 254-953-5465.
The Bell County Master Gardener Association will present a hands-on workshop, “I Dig Red Wigglers,” at 9 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 9, at the Texas Agrilife Extension Office, BCMGA Learning Center, 1605 N. Main St. in Belton. Certified Master Gardener Teri Marceau will teach participants how vermicomposting with Red Wiggler worms helps break down food scraps to create an enriching source of nutrients that are beneficial additives for gardening. The class is limited to 20 participants and the class fee is $20. Participants may register by emailing bcmgaspeakers@gmail.com. Payment instructions will be provided upon registering for the workshop. Registration closes Wednesday, Sept. 6.
The Bell County Master Gardener Association will present a hands-on workshop, “Herbs: From Garden to Kitchen,” at 9 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 16, at the Texas Agrilife Extension Office, BCMGA Learning Center, 1605 N. Main St. in Belton. Certified Master Gardeners Betty Natek and Terry Hahn will conduct a class featuring tips on growing herbs successfully in Central Texas. Information will be presented on how to use herbs from your garden followed by tasting. The class is limited to 20 participants and costs $8. To register, email bcmgaspeakers@gmail.com. Registration closes Wednesday, Sept. 13.
National Association of Retired and Veteran Railway Employees
The National Association of Retired and Veteran Railway Employees will meet Thursday at Wes’s Burger Shack, 1301 S. First St. in Temple.
Group members will dine at noon and the meeting will begin at 1 p.m. For information contact Buddy Stewart at 254-657-2773 or email robmed@embarqmail.com.
Tanglefoot EEA
The Tanglefoot EEA will meet at 10 a.m. Monday at St. Luke’s Catholic Church, 2807 Oakdale Drive in Temple.
Group members will work on the community project “plarn” and/or making crafts for an upcoming fundraiser. Attendees are asked to bring plastic bag strips to be used to construct the plarn. The group will order pizza for lunch. Participants are asked to bring a couple dollars to cover the price of the pizza.
The meeting is open to anyone interested in helping 4-H and working with the Agrilife Extension Agent.
Central Texas Travel Club
The Central Texas Travel Club will meet at 11 a.m. on Tuesday at Johnny’s Steaks and Bar-Be-Que, 301 Thomas Arnold Road in Salado.
Group members will discuss upcoming trips to Waco, the Painted Church, and Colorado Springs.
The meeting is open to anyone interested in travel and there are no dues or membership requirements.
Bell County Historical Commission
The Bell County Historical Commission is offering grants to nonprofit organizations and institutions for projects that promote and preserve Bell County’s historic and prehistoric cultural resources. The 2024 grant application period is open until Aug. 15. Grant applications and guidelines can be obtained via email at HistoricalCommission@bellcounty.texas.gov or in person at the office on the first floor (room 117) of the historic Bell County Courthouse, 101 E. Central Ave. in Belton. For information call 254-933-5917.
Temple Belton Ladies Lions Club
The Temple Belton Ladies Lions Club meets at 6:30 p.m. the second and fourth Monday of the month at VFW Post 4008, 2311 S. Pearl St. in Belton.
Meetings are open to the public and newcomers are welcome.
Temple Breakfast Lions Club
The Temple Breakfast Lions Club meets the first and third Thursdays of each month in the Ava room at the Hilton Garden Inn, 1749 Scott Boulevard in Temple. The group gathers at 7 a.m. to order breakfast and the meeting starts at 7:30 a.m.
Meetings also are broadcast by the Zoom online meeting platform. For information email Lmeeker53@gmail.com. Meetings are open to the public and the club is open to anyone with a heart for service.
Belton Lions Club
The Belton Lions Club meets Thursdays at noon at the Dead Fish Grill, 2207 Lake Road in Belton.
The Belton Lions Club will hold its first “Picnic in the Park” and “Lions on The Leon Wacky Boat Race” on Oct. 7 on the Leon River at Heritage Park in Belton. The event will include live music, food, vendors, a car show and a homemade “Wacky Open” and cardboard boat elimination race. Awards will be given for the People’s Choice favorite boat. Judging starts at 11 a.m. and the boat race will begin at 1 p.m. The event is open to the public. For rules and information visit beltonlionsclub.com.
Central Texas Tea Party
The Central Texas Tea Party meets the third Tuesday of each month at the Harris Community Center, 401 Alexander St. in Belton. Social time starts at 6:30 p.m. and the main program will begin at 7 p.m.
Tuesday Solace
A Tuesday Solace group meets 1-4 p.m. every Tuesday at St. Francis Parish Hall, 5001 Hickory Road in Temple.
The program is open to families affected by Alzheimer’s disease and other forms of dementia. The program offers caregivers of patients with early-stage dementias a much-needed break while their loved one is in a safe, stimulating environment. Participants are provided a structured program of hymns, a devotional, chair exercises, refreshments, games and arts and crafts. For information call 254-773-4255.
Bell County Genealogical Society
The Bell County Genealogical Society meets the fourth Saturday of each month on the second floor of the Temple Public Library, 100 W. Adams Ave. in downtown Temple. The group offers free genealogy guidance on a come-and-go basis from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
The group’s general meeting also takes place the fourth Saturday of each month. It is held at 2 p.m. in suite 102 at the Bell County Extension Office, 1605 N. Main St. in Belton.
Members of the Bell County Genealogical Society will be present to help those with questions on researching their family trees.
Bell Fine Arts
The Bell Fine Arts organization meets from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Wednesdays at 305 E. Fifth Ave. in Belton.
The group is open to artists of all mediums and skill levels. For information call Jeanne at 409-313-0611.
Rotary Club of Belton
The Rotary Club of Belton meets at noon on Tuesdays at The Gin at Nolan Creek, 219 S. East St. in Belton.
The meeting is open to Rotarians and guests.
Thursday Club
The Thursday Club assists caregivers of those with early stage Alzheimer’s or other dementias. It meets from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursdays at the First Lutheran Church, 1515 W. Adams Ave. in Temple.
The group provides initial education, ongoing information and support for caregivers. The Thursday Club offers time on Thursdays for the caregiver to run errands, rest, and have some time to themselves which volunteers care for their family member at no cost.
For information contact Craig Pitrucha at 254-541-0610 or Linda Eimen at 254-773-5207.
Newcomers Club
The Newcomers Club, Inc. is looking for new members and extends a warm welcome to ladies that are new (within the past three years) to Bell County and surrounding counties.
The group also welcomes ladies that have just retired, are recent empty nesters, or have experienced another life change within the past three years and would like to connect with other ladies. Join the fun and check out the Newcomers Club Inc. at www.bellcountynewcomers.com.
For information about joining, contact Jan Fisher at 2txgrl@gmail.com or 951-751-4002.