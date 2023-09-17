Daughters of the Republic of Texas
The Ben Milam Chapter of the Daughters of the Republic of Texas will hold a membership rally at 12:30 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 23, at Immanuel Baptist Church, 1401 W. Central Ave. in Temple.
Founded in 1891, DRT is one of the oldest patriotic women’s organizations in Texas and the nation. DRT is a lineal organization comprised of 106 chapters. Its goal is to educate, research, preserve and protect the history of the Republic of Texas. The group is open to women age 16 and older that are lineal descendants of a man or woman who rendered service for Texas prior to the consummation of the Annexation Agreement of the Republic of Texas with the United States in 1846. A woman without a qualifying ancestor may apply to become an associate member.
The meeting is a membership rally and ladies are welcome to attend.
Leedale Extension Education Club
The Leedale Extension Education Club will meet at 10 a.m. on Monday in the youth building at Ocker Brethren Church, 17454 State Highway 53 in Temple.
President Doris Marek will share information from the TEEA state conference, which was held in Beaumont.
The hostesses will be Wynona Williams and Madeline Lambert. The meeting is open to the public.
For information call 254-742-5431.
Delta Kappa Gamma
Lambda Chapter of Delta Kappa Gamma Society International will meet Thursday in the library at Temple High School 415 N. 31st St. in Temple. Social time starts at 4:30 p.m. and the meeting will be called to order at 4:45 p.m.
Josh Essary, an education specialist in digital innovation with Region 12 Education Service Center, will give a presentation on the legislative impact on education.
Members also will focus on planning and activities for the upcoming year with a new theme of “SOAR to New Heights”. Members are asked to bring toiletries to “restock the closet” as the group continues to support THS homeless students.
National Alliance on Mental Illness
The National Alliance on Mental Illness will meet at 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 26, at the Olin E. Teague Veterans’ Medical Center in Temple.
Attendees are advised to use the entrance on the valet parking side of the hospital and take the elevator to the fifth floor to conference room 5G31.
Caregivers, supporters and those suffering from mental illness are welcome to join the group for mutual support and sharing information.
For information call 254-771-3638.
McDowell Cemetery Association
The McDowell Cemetery Association will meet at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 7, in the sanctuary of Nolan Valley Baptist Church, 13206 FM 93 in Belton.
The association continues to solicit funds or any input about past burials. Inquiries or donations may be sent to McDowell Cemetery Association, 706 N. Main St., Belton TX 76513.
Bell County Master Gardeners Association
The Bell County Master Gardener Association will hold a free seminar, “Migrating Monarchs,” at 6 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 21, in the learning center at the Bell County AgriLife office, 1605 N. Main St. in Belton. Certified Master Gardener Dave Slaughter will discuss the migration patterns of the monarchs as they fly to their summer breeding grounds in southwestern Mexico. He will also offer advice on how to protect the monarch butterfly habitat in North America. He will also discuss milk weed varieties as well as when to plant, maintain, propagate, and prune in the late fall. The seminar is limited to 50 participants. Those who wish to attend may register my emailing bcmgaspeakers@gmail.com.
The Bell County Master Gardener Association and the Harker Heights Activities Center will present a class on “Drought Tolerant Native Plants” at 6 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 28, at the center, 400 Indian Trail in Harker Heights. Certified Master Gardener Barbara Ishikawa will provide information an assortment of native plants that are drought tolerant for local landscapes. The class is limited to 50 participants. Registration opens at 8 a.m. on Sept. 11. Participants may register online at https://bit.ly/43wOEIc. For information email Kailie Gomez at kgomez@harkerheights.gov or call 254-953-5465.
The Bell County Master Gardener Association will present a hands-on workshop, Workshop “Herb Vinegars, Salts and Dressings, Oh My,” at 9 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 30, at the Bell County AgriLife office, 1605 N. Main St. in Belton. Certified Master Gardeners Jeanne Richard, Nancy Novakoski, and Pat Johnson will teach participants about using fresh and/or dried herbs in the kitchen to create tasty vinegars, salts, and dressings like a professional chef. Class participants will create their own herbal vinegar, herb salt and herb dressings to take home as well as demonstrations, tastings and recipes that will make you look like a gourmet chef. The class fee is $11 and the course is limited to 20 participants.
Registration closes Wednesday, Sept. 26. Those who wish to participate may register by emailing bcmgaspeakers@gmail.com.
Temple Belton Ladies Lions Club
The Temple Belton Ladies Lions Club meets at 6:30 p.m. the second and fourth Monday of the month at VFW Post 4008, 2311 S. Pearl St. in Belton.
Meetings are open to the public and newcomers are welcome.
Temple Breakfast Lions Club
The Temple Breakfast Lions Club meets the first and third Thursdays of each month in the Ava room at the Hilton Garden Inn, 1749 Scott Boulevard in Temple.
The group gathers at 7 a.m. to order breakfast and the meeting starts at 7:30 a.m.
Meetings also are broadcast by the Zoom online meeting platform. For information email Lmeeker53@gmail.com. Meetings are open to the public and the club is open to anyone with a heart for service.
Belton Lions Club
The Belton Lions Club meets Thursdays at noon at the Dead Fish Grill, 2207 Lake Road in Belton.
The Belton Lions Club will hold its first “Picnic in the Park” and “Lions on The Leon Wacky Boat Race” on Oct. 7 on the Leon River at Heritage Park in Belton. The event will include live music, food, vendors, a car show and a homemade “Wacky Open” and cardboard boat elimination race. Awards will be given for the People’s Choice favorite boat. Judging starts at 11 a.m. and the boat race will begin at 1 p.m. The event is open to the public. For rules and information visit beltonlionsclub.com.
Central Texas Tea Party
The Central Texas Tea Party meets the third Tuesday of each month at the Harris Community Center, 401 Alexander St. in Belton. Social time starts at 6:30 p.m. and the main program will begin at 7 p.m.
The program for the Sept. 19 meeting will be about the Constitution.
Tuesday Solace
A Tuesday Solace group meets 1-4 p.m. every Tuesday at St. Francis Parish Hall, 5001 Hickory Road in Temple.
The program is open to families affected by Alzheimer’s disease and other forms of dementia. The program offers caregivers of patients with early-stage dementias a much-needed break while their loved one is in a safe, stimulating environment. Participants are provided a structured program of hymns, a devotional, chair exercises, refreshments, games and arts and crafts. For information call 254-773-4255.
Bell County Genealogical Society
The Bell County Genealogical Society meets the fourth Saturday of each month on the second floor of the Temple Public Library, 100 W. Adams Ave. in downtown Temple. The group offers free genealogy guidance on a come-and-go basis from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
The group’s general meeting also takes place the fourth Saturday of each month. It is held at 2 p.m. in suite 102 at the Bell County Extension Office, 1605 N. Main St. in Belton.
Members of the Bell County Genealogical Society will be present to help those with questions on researching their family trees.
The group will hold a DNA hands-on workshop presented by Patti Huff Smith at 9:30 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 28, in the board room on the third floor of the Temple Public Library, 100 W. Adams Ave. in downtown Temple. The registration fee is $35 per person and includes presenter handouts, a continental breakfast and a boxed Schlotzsky’s lunch. Her presentation is titled “Between the Lines: What Your Ancestors Did Not Tell You; Getting the Most from your DNA results.” Registration must be post marked by Thursday, Oct. 19, to guarantee lunch. Make check or money order payable to Bell County Genealogical Society and mail to BCGS, Seminar Registration, 100 W. Adams Ave., Suit 308, Temple TX 76501.
Bell Fine Arts
The Bell Fine Arts organization meets from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Wednesdays at 305 E. Fifth Ave. in Belton.
The group is open to artists of all mediums and skill levels. For information call Jeanne at 409-313-0611.
Rotary Club of Belton
The Rotary Club of Belton meets at noon on Tuesdays at The Gin at Nolan Creek, 219 S. East St. in Belton.
The meeting is open to Rotarians and guests.
Rotary Club of Temple
The Rotary Club of Temple meets at noon on Thursdays in the reception hall at Christ Episcopal Church, 300 N. Main St. in Temple.
Meetings are open to all Rotarians. For information email thetemplerotaryclub@gmail.com.
Thursday Club
The Thursday Club assists caregivers of those with early stage Alzheimer’s or other dementias. It meets from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursdays at the First Lutheran Church, 1515 W. Adams Ave. in Temple.
The group provides initial education, ongoing information and support for caregivers. The Thursday Club offers time on Thursdays for the caregiver to run errands, rest, and have some time to themselves which volunteers care for their family member at no cost.
For information contact Craig Pitrucha at 254-541-0610 or Linda Eimen at 254-773-5207.
Newcomers Club
The Newcomers Club, Inc. is looking for new members and extends a warm welcome to ladies that are new (within the past three years) to Bell County and surrounding counties.
The group also welcomes ladies that have just retired, are recent empty nesters, or have experienced another life change within the past three years and would like to connect with other ladies. Join the fun and check out the Newcomers Club Inc. at www.bellcountynewcomers.com.
For information about joining, contact Jan Fisher at 2txgrl@gmail.com or 951-751-4002.
Upcoming activities include: 9/18 Snack Time Mahjong; 9/19 Bunco; 9/20 Popcorn Bridge; 9/25 Well Read Women; 9/25 Crocheting And Knitting; 9/25 Monday Canasta; 9/26 Singing Bluebonnets; 9/27 Fun Lunch; and 9/30 Breakfast At Jimmy’s Egg.
