Students in the area can win cash prizes by writing down their thoughts about the importance of veterans in the community and their pledge to veterans in an essay contest sponsored by the Veterans of Foreign Wars organization.
The Patriot’s Pen — for sixth to eighth graders and Voice of Democracy — for ninth to 12th graders, offers students the opportunity to express their praise for veterans in the community.
“Each year, nearly 68,800 students in grades 6-8 enter the VFW’s Patriot’s Pen youth essay contest to win their share of more than $1.4 million in state and national awards,” said a post from the VFW. “Each first-place state winner receives a minimum of $500 at the national level, and the national first-place winner wins $5,000.”
Students at the higher levels will need to record their essay as well as write it.
“Established in 1947, our Voice of Democracy audio-essay program provides high school students with the unique opportunity to express themselves in regards to a democratic and patriotic-themed recorded essay,” the post said. “Each year, nearly 25,000 students from across the country enter to win their share of more than $2 million in educational scholarships and incentives awarded through the program.”
All entries begin at the VFW post level. Individual students may submit their entries directly to their local post.
“The only exception is where schools, classes, or youth groups have large numbers of students and wish to conduct their own competition,” said the application. “One winner is submitted for every 15 students to the VFW Post.”
The contest consists of four levels, said VFW Post 11820 Chaplain James Sneed.
“The first level is sponsored by VFW Posts,” he said. “Post winners advance, one for every 15 entries, to the VFW District (regional) level, where the one first-place winner is advanced to the VFW Department (state) level. The first-place winner at the Department level is then advanced into the VFW national competition.”
The theme for the Patriot’s Pen is “My Pledge to Veterans” and “Why is the Veteran Important” for the Voice of Democracy.
Participating VFWs in the area are VFW Bell Post 1820, 3302 Airport Rd Temple; Post 10377 Lake Belton Post, 4 Woodland Trail Belton; and Post 4008 Henry T. Waskow Post, 2311 S. Pearl St. in Belton.
The deadline for entries is Oct. 31. Applications can be downloaded at https://tinyurl.com/vcm88pet for the Patriot’s Pen and https://tinyurl.com/2p8u7u4n for the voice of democracy.