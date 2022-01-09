The Temple Daily Telegram’s annual Day for Women event, which features shopping for all ages, door prizes, health and beauty vendors, and a special guest speaker, will take place from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 22, at the Frank W. Mayborn Civic and Convention Center, 3303 N. Third St. in Temple.
Tickets for the event are available online at centraltexastickets.com and cost $10 for general admission, $25 for luncheon tickets, and $35 for VIP tickets. In addition to lunch and admission to the vendor area, VIP tickets also include a VIP bag, personal journal, VIP lanyard, and entry to win the VIP door prize.
“We are hosting over 50 locally owned vendors,” said event coordinator Lauren Ballard. “Each year, the event draws an average of 500 attendees who look forward to shopping with the many local businesses. You never really know who, or what, you’ll see, and that’s the fun of it.”
Foster Love Bell County Founder Candace Cartwright will join the ranks of notable speakers for the event. Past speakers include Dr. Patrica Sulak, Holly Tucker, and Rose Short.
“I know the event has been a long-standing tradition in our community and to be asked to speak was a real honor,” Cartwright said. “It’s good to highlight the achievements and work that women are doing in the community to better the places that they live.”
Foster Love is a non-profit organization founded in 2016 when the Cartwrights had their first foster placement arrive with only a trash bag containing the child’s belonging.
“I became a CASA advocate after that, but I knew I wanted to do more to give back,” she said. “I learned a lot after being in the system as a foster parent. I didn’t have a big vision of an organization or anything like that.”
As a result, Cartwright launched a project to collect toiletries and other items for families in need out of her own home.
“It just snowballed,” she said. “People learned about the needs in the county, and they were really quick to jump on board and help with different projects, and it grew from there.”
The organization rented a home in 2019 in Belton to serve as office space. The house was repaired, furnished, and designed by donations. The following year the organization bought the house.
“The Temple CPS office did not have a shower facility for kids coming into care,” said Cartwright. “We wanted something where kids could come and get cleaned.”
The house provides shower facilities, conference rooms, laundry facilities, a kitchen with snacks and drinks, a playroom, sensory nook, supply closet, and bedrooms for children waiting overnight for a placement.
In the future, Cartwright hopes Foster Love can offer services usually offered to children in foster care in bigger cities.
“We want to look at bringing more concrete services,” she said. “We want to wrap around families in more supportive ways. We have been talking to the board in general … about how we can meet the needs of Bell County.”
Cartwright lives in Temple with her four children and husband Tim Cartwright, a pastor at Temple Bible Church who supported her work every step of the way.