Tri-City Gem and Mineral Society
The Tri-City Gem and Mineral Society will meet at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday in the fellowship hall at Miller Heights Baptist Church, 1400 S. Wall St. in Belton.
The group will hold its annual summer potluck. Attendees are asked to bring a dish to share along with some examples of their newest treasurers to show other members. Visitors are welcome.
The group also will discuss plans for its upcoming show, which will take place Oct. 14-15 at the Frank W. Mayborn Civic and Convention Center in Temple.
Native Plant Society of Texas
The Tonkawa Chapter of the Native Plant Society of Texas will meet at 5:30 p.m. Monday at Barrow Brewing Company, 108 Royal St. in Salado.
Katie Ney from McIntire’s Nursery will give a presentation on planting and growing native trees.
The meeting is open to anyone interested in learning about native plants, pollinators, or saving water in landscapes.
The group also has announced it will hold its fall native plant sale from 7 a.m. to noon on Sept. 23 at the farmer’s market at Barrow Brewing Company.
Bell Extension Education Association
The Bell Extension Education Association will meet 10 a.m. Monday in the meeting room at the Bell County AgriLife Extension office, 1605 N. Main St. in Belton.
Group members will review final plans for the TEEA State Conference, which will take place in Beaumont. Also, a planning committee will be appointed to update the BEEA Yearbook for the coming year.
Tanglefoot EE Club will host the meeting.
National Alliance on Mental Illness
The National Alliance on Mental Illness will meet 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 8, and Tuesday, Aug 22, at the Olin E. Teague Veterans’ Medical Center in Temple.
Attendees are advised to use the valet parking side of the hospital and take the elevator to the fifth floor to conference from 5G31.
Caregivers, supporters and those suffering from mental illness are welcome to attend the meeting for mutual support and sharing of information.
For information call 254-771-3638.
Books for Lunch
The Books for Lunch group will meet at noon on Wednesday in the board room on the third floor of the Temple Public Library, 100 W. Adams Ave. in Temple.
Gaylene Nunn, a retired banker and chief financial officer of Texas A&M Central Texas, will present her two romance novels, “Reclaimed Assurance” and “A Second Chance at Love.”
Attendees may bring their lunch and the Temple Literacy Council will provide drinks.
For information call 254-774-7323 or email templeliteracy@gmail.com.
Bell County Master Gardeners Association
The Bell County Master Gardener Association, “Ask a Master Gardener” and Carter Blood Care will host a blood drive from 8 a.m. to noon on Saturday, Aug. 12, at the Texas Agrilife Extension Office, 1605 N. Main St. in Belton. Donors must be at least 16 years old, weigh 110 pounds and feel well and healthy the day of donation. Walk-ins are welcome or participants may schedule an appointment by calling 800-366-2834 or visiting www.carterbloodcare.org/donate-blood.
The Bell County Master Gardener Association will hold a free seminar on growing blackberries at 6 p.m. on Thursday, Aug 17, at the Texas Agrilife Extension Office, BCMGA Learning Center, 1605 N. Main St. in Belton. Certified Master Gardener Bill Walker will discuss why site evaluation, variety selection and culture for residential and small farms are needed for success. He will cover the important questions of trellis or no trellis, thorn or thornless and new every-bearing PrimArk varieties. The class is limited to 50 participants. Those who wish to attend area asked to register via email at bcmgaspeakers@gmail.com.
The Bell County Master Gardener Association and the Harker Heights Activities Center will present a program on drip irrigation at 6 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 31, at the center, 400 Indian Trail in Harker Heights. Certified Master Gardener Dave Slaughter will discuss the history of drip irrigation and explain how it provides a more uniform and efficient application of water distribution. He will address the components of the system, advantages, and disadvantages, as well as the comparison of drip irrigation vs sprinkler. The class is limited to 50 participants. Those who wish to attend are asked to register online at https://bit.ly/3oMCSdR. For information email Kailie Gomez at kgomez@harkerheights.gov or call 254-953-5465.
The Bell County Master Gardener Association will presents a hands-on workshop, “I Dig Red Wigglers,” at 9 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 9, at the Texas Agrilife Extension Office, BCMGA Learning Center, 1605 N. Main St.in Belton. Certified Master Gardener Teri Marceau will teach participants how vermicomposting with Red Wiggler worms helps break down food scraps to create an enriching source of nutrients that are beneficial additives for gardening. The class is limited to 20 participants and the class fee is $20. Participants may register by emailing bcmgaspeakers@gmail.com. Payment instructions will be provided upon registering for the workshop. Registration closes Wednesday, Sept. 6.
Bell County Historical Commission
The Bell County Historical Commission is offering grants to nonprofit organizations and institutions for projects that promote and preserve Bell County’s historic and prehistoric cultural resources. The 2024 grant application period is open until Aug. 15. Grant applications and guidelines can be obtained via email at HistoricalCommission@bellcounty.texas.gov or in person at the office on the first floor (room 117) of the historic Bell County Courthouse, 101 E. Central Ave. in Belton. For information call 254-933-5917.
Temple Belton Ladies Lions Club
The Temple Belton Ladies Lions Club meets at 6:30 p.m. the second and fourth Monday of the month at VFW Post 4008, 2311 S. Pearl St. in Belton.
Meetings are open to the public and newcomers are welcome.
Temple Breakfast Lions Club
The Temple Breakfast Lions Club meets the first and third Thursdays of each month in the Ava room at the Hilton Garden Inn, 1749 Scott Boulevard in Temple. The group gathers at 7 a.m. to order breakfast and the meeting starts at 7:30 a.m.
Meetings also are broadcast by the Zoom online meeting platform. For information email Lmeeker53@gmail.com. Meetings are open to the public and the club is open to anyone with a heart for service.
Belton Lions Club
The Belton Lions Club meets each week at noon at the Dead Fish Grill, 2207 Lake Road in Belton.
The Belton Lions Club will hold its first “Picnic in the Park” and “Lions on The Leon Wacky Boat Race” on Oct. 7 on the Leon River at Heritage Park in Belton. The event will include live music, food, vendors, a car show and a homemade “Wacky Open” and cardboard boat elimination race. Awards will be given for the People’s Choice favorite boat. Judging starts at 11 a.m. and the boat race will begin at 1 p.m. The event is open to the public. For rules and information visit beltonlionsclub.com.
Central Texas Tea Party
The Central Texas Tea Party meets the third Tuesday of each month at the Harris Community Center, 401 Alexander St. in Belton. Social time starts at 6:30 p.m. and the main program will begin at 7 p.m.
O.J. Thomas Alumni Association homecoming
The O.J. Thomas Alumni Association will hold a homecoming event Friday and Saturday, Aug. 11-12, at 1600 W. Sixth St. in Cameron.
A memorial program will take place at 7 p.m. Friday, Aug. 11, in the school cafeteria. A tailgate on the school grounds will take place from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 12. The fee for this event is $50. A “Bulldog Luncheon” featuring barbecue plates will be served from noon to 2 p.m. Plates will cost $15 each.
A dance with music by Joe Tex II and The Legacy Continues band will take place from 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 12, in the school cafeteria. For tickets and more information contact Paul Brown at 214-202-2365, Myra Loyd at 301-655-4373, or Virgie Hardeman at 254-541-8254. Tickets are $20 in advance and $25 at the door.
Tuesday Solace
A Tuesday Solace group meets 1-4 p.m. every Tuesday at St. Francis Parish Hall, 5001 Hickory Road in Temple.
The program is open to families affected by Alzheimer’s disease and other forms of dementia. The program offers caregivers of patients with early-stage dementias a much-needed break while their loved one is in a safe, stimulating environment. Participants are provided a structured program of hymns, a devotional, chair exercises, refreshments, games and arts and crafts. For information call 254-773-4255.
Bell County Genealogical Society
The Bell County Genealogical Society meets the fourth Saturday of each month on the second floor of the Temple Public Library, 100 W. Adams Ave. in downtown Temple.
The group offers free genealogy guidance on a come-and-go basis from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and the group’s general meeting begins at 1:30 p.m.
Members of the Bell County Genealogical Society will be present to help those with questions on researching their family trees.
Bell Fine Arts
The Bell Fine Arts organization meets from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Wednesdays at 305 E. Fifth Ave. in Belton.
The group is open to artists of all mediums and skill levels. For information call Jeanne at 409-313-0611.
Rotary Club of Belton
The Rotary Club of Belton meets at noon on Tuesdays at The Gin at Nolan Creek, 219 S. East St. in Belton.
The meeting is open to Rotarians and guests.
Thursday Club
The Thursday Club assists caregivers of those with early stage Alzheimer’s or other dementias. It meets from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursdays at the First Lutheran Church, 1515 W. Adams Ave. in Temple.
The group provides initial education, ongoing information and support for caregivers. The Thursday Club offers time on Thursdays for the caregiver to run errands, rest, and have some time to themselves which volunteers care for their family member at no cost.
For information contact Craig Pitrucha at 254-541-0610 or Linda Eimen at 254-773-5207.
Beekeepers association
The Temple Area Beekeepers Association will meet at 7 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 10, at the Troy Community Center, 201 E. Main St. in Troy.
Dr. Ferhat Ozturk, an assistant professor at the University of Texas at San Antonio, will give a presentation on the healing properties of honey.
The meeting is open to the public. For information email Robin Battershell at battershell@gmail.com.
Newcomers Club
The Newcomers Club, Inc. is looking for new members and extends a warm welcome to ladies that are new (within the past three years) to Bell County and surrounding counties. The group also welcomes ladies that have just retired, are recent empty nesters, or have experienced another life change within the past three years and would like to connect with other ladies. Join the fun and check out the Newcomers Club Inc. at www.bellcountynewcomers.com. For information about joining, contact Jan Fisher at 2txgrl@gmail.com or 951-751-4002.