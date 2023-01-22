Local author and retired pediatrician, Dr. Robert E. Burke, has announced that his ninth and final book in his “Buddy the Globetrotter” children’s travel series is now available.
One last adventure: Local author pens final piece in ‘Buddy the Globetrotter’ children’s world travel series
- Staff Report
