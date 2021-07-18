Central Texas Tea Party
The Central Texas Tea Party will meet Tuesday at the Harris Community Center, 401 Alexander St. in Belton.
Social time starts at 6:30 p.m. and the program will begin at 7 p.m.
The speaker will be Jill Glover, the liaison for the Republican Party legislative priorities.
NAACP mental health workshop
The Temple Unit NAACP will hold a Minority Mental Health Awareness Workshop 1-3 p.m. Saturday, July 24, in the gym at A New Day Fellowship, 510 E. Ave. J in Temple.
The event will address mental health issues, including PTSD, anxiety, depression and substance abuse. Speakers will include Revlon Wilson, Nailah Trought and Dr. Chinonyerem J. Okwara. Questions to be addressed at the workshop may be submitted anonymously at the event or in advance online at www.templetxnaacp.org.
The event is free and open to the public. All ages are welcome. For information email Caleeah Curley at caleeahrn@yahoo.com.
Bell County Newcomers Club News
The Bell County Newcomers Club is looking for new members and extends a warm welcome to ladies that are new (within the past 3 years) to Bell County and the surrounding areas. The group also welcomes ladies that have just retired, are recent empty nesters, or have experienced another life change within the past three years and would like to connect with other ladies. For information visit www.bellcountynewcomers.com.
Upcoming planned activities through the end of July are: 7/20 Bunco and Snack Time Mah Jongg, 7/21 Popcorn Bridge and Chat and Canasta, 7/24 Exploring Wine, and 7/28 Fun Lunch.
For information on joining the group contact Cheryl Davis at ctdavis44@yahoo.com and for information about activities contact Suzanne Boyer at suzboyer@sbcglobal.net.
Temple Breakfast Lions Club
The Temple Breakfast Lions Club meets 7:30 a.m. the first and third Thursdays of each month at the Hilton Garden Inn at 1749 Scott Boulevard in Temple. Due to the temporary closing of the Hilton, the group is now meeting at First Street Roasters, 110 S. First St. in Temple.
The business will open at 7 a.m. for group members to gather and order breakfast and the meeting will start at 7:30 a.m. Masks are highly encouraged.
The meeting also will be available on the online Zoom platform. For information email Lmeeker53@ gmail.com.
Anyone with a servant’s heart is welcome. The Lions Clubs International’s motto is “We Serve”.
Texas Star Toastmasters
The Texas Stars Toastmasters group meets 6-7 p.m. Wednesdays via the online Zoom platform.
The group helps people become more confident speakers, communicators, and leaders. From young professionals to experienced managers to those seeking personal growth, participants will find a supportive group that shares their goals.
For information about the group or to join a meeting email TXStarsvppr@gmail.com or visit 692498.toastmastersclubs.org.
The group recently announced new officers: President Pam Davis; VP Education Mary Pat Benson; VP Membership Elwood Smith; VP Public Relations Zoe Grant; Secretary Anna Jaworski; Treasurer Lita Daniel; and Sergeant at Arms Charlie Gamez.
