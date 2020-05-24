McCall, Brazos Jordyn, a 7-pound 3-ounce girl, was born May 3 to Shanna Kimbrel
Uballes, Noah Anthony, an 8-pound 6 oz boy, was born May 4 to Maria Rodrigues and Maxwell Uballes
Gonzales, Charleigh Faith, a 6-pound 4-ounce girl, was born May 4 to Mr. and Mrs. Carlos Gonzales
Dorsey, Magnolia Joy, an 8-pound 9-ounce girl, was born May 5 to Mr. and Mrs. William Dorsey III
Green, Emma Averee, a 9-pound -ounce girl, was born May 5 to Mr. and Mrs. Tyler Green
McDonald, Maddilyn June, a 6-pound 15-ounce girl, was born May 5 to Mr. and Mrs. Dakota McDonald
Dickey, Arlo Miles, an 8-pound 2-ounce boy, was born May 6 to Mr. and Mrs. Kevin Dickey
Vargas, Reign Charreya, a 7-pound 9-ounce girl, was born May 6 to Mr. and Mrs. Jeffry Vargas
McCord, Ja’Kobi Wayne, a 6-pound 9-ounce boy, was born May 7 to Ebony Bailey and Eric McCord Jr.
Vaughan, Gunner Hoyet, a 9-pound 2-ounce boy, was born May 7 to Mr. and Mrs. Taylor Vaughan
Acosta Vazquez, Jefniel Alexander, a 4-pound boy, was born May 7 to Perla Vazquez
Nieves, Judah Knight, a 6-pound 9-ounce boy, was born May 8 to Mr. and Mrs. Vincent Nieves
Maldonado, Ezekiel Amias, a 6-pound 12-ounce boy, was born May 8 to Graciela Martinez
Aker, Adalynn Reeve, a 7-pound 15-ounce girl, was born May 9 to Courtney Partee and Nicholas Aker
Trujillo, Janely Isabella, a 7-pound 10-ounce girl, was born May 9 to Janet Benitez and Javier Trujillo Salazar
Niekamp Jr., Tommy Lee, a 7-pound 11-ounce boy, was born May 9 to Jannessa Abercrombie and Tommy Niekamp
Perez, Arya Renee, a 7-pound 12-ounce girl, was born May 10 to F Jennifer Perez
Reasoner, Evryn Wade, an 8-pound 5-ounce boy, was born May 10 to Mr. and Mrs. Jeremiah Reasoner
Hauersperger, Anastasia Saphira, an 8-pound girl, was born May 11 to Mr. and Mrs. Mark Hauersperger Jr.
Rogers, Riverlynn Aline, a 6-pound 14-ounce girl, was born May 11 to Mr. and Mrs. Justin Rogers
Moreno, Atticus Evan Cirby, a 6-pound 1-ounce boy, was born May 11 to Ashley McKenzie
Rodriguez Jr., Peter Joshua, an 8-pound 4-ounce boy, was born May 11 to Mr. and Mrs. Peter Rodriguez
Mistrot, Genevieve Marie, a 7-pound 12-ounce girl, was born May 12 to Mr. and Mrs. John Mistrot
Hannon, Olivia Louise, an 8-pound girl, was born May 12 to Mr. and Mrs. Cody Hannon
Juarez, Lucas Benjamin, an 8-pound 1-ounce boy, was born May 12 to Mr. and Mrs. Alberto Juarez
Searl, Bre’Yhon Sy’Mere, a 6-pound 1-ounce boy, was born May 12 to Breonna Dorris
Barron, Christopher Elliot, a 6-pound boy, was born May 13 to Mr. and Mrs. Juan Barron Jr.
Feliciano Marcano, Khianlucas, a 7-pound 11-ounce boy, was born May 13 to Mr. and Mrs. Alexis Feliciano
Timm, Jasper Daniel, a 7-pound 1-ounce boy, was born May 13 to Mr. and Mrs. Duane Timm
Weiss, Quinn Harper, a 7-pound 9-ounce girl, was born May 13 to Mr. and Mrs. Dustin Weiss
Zuehlke, Miley Grace, a 7-pound 8-ounce girl, was born May 14 to Mr. and Mrs. James Zuehlke
Montes, Gael Angel, a 7-pound 6-ounce boy, was born May 14 to Noriah Sabedra and Miguel Montes
Garitty, Ayla Kelley, a 6-pound 14-ounce girl, was born May 14 to Mr. and Mrs. Shannon Garitty
Brown, Jaxon Wade, an 8-pound 2-ounce boy, was born May 14 to Mr. and Mrs. Tyler Brown
Harris, La’Riya Lynnett, a 5-pound 13-ounce girl, was born May 15 to Jessica Finley and Roderick Harris
Lopez, Layne Clinton Patrick, a 7-pound 2-ounce boy, was born May 15 to McKinzie Rice and Shuy Lopez
Henicke, Kinsley Grace, a 7-pound 12-ounce girl, was born May 15 to Kaitlin Ruiz and Kristopher Henicke
Rivera, Emily Rose, an 8-pound girl, was born May 15 to Mr. and Mrs. Hugo Rivera
Joseph, Romintz, a 9-pound 3-ounce boy, was born May 16 to Kerrie Hart and Romintz Joseph