Worden, Phoenix Le’Zah Hokulani, a 5 pound 14 ounce girl, was born Dec. 19 to Kristina Berry
Sanchez, Kayden Luis, a 5 pound 3 ounce boy, was born Dec. 19 to Mr. and Mrs. Andrew Sanchez
Hakim, Alexander Corvinus, a 5 pound 2 ounce boy, was born Dec. 20 to Justalena Henry and Ismail Hakim
Hakim, Amelia La’Sharon, a 5 pound 2 ounce girl, was born Dec. 20 to Justalena Henry and Ismail Hakim
Johnson, Bles’Syn Analise Kamiah, a 7 pound 13 ounce girl, was born Dec. 21 to Mr. and Mrs. Georgio Johnson
Anthony Wingo, Peace Tyler, a 7 pound 5 ounce boy, was born Dec. 22 to Leketha Ferrow and Ralph Wingo II
Collins Jr., Justin Niel, a 6 pound 13 ounce boy, was born Dec. 22 to Mr. and Mrs. Justin Collins
Gipoundert, Lyra Erna-Suzann, an 8 pound 2 ounce girl, was born Dec. 23 to Kristi Leitner and Seth Gipoundet
McClellan, Adriel Ralph, a 6 pound 10 ounce boy, was born Dec. 23 to Rocio Sanchez and Eugeme McClellan
Messer, Grace Ann, a 5 pound 14 ounce girl, was born Dec. 23 to Mr. and Mrs. Dominique Messer
Meiller, Benson Roy, a 6 pound 12 ounce boy, was born Dec. 23 to Randa Nolen and Justin Miller
Smith, Blakelyn Brandt, an 8 pound 7 ounce girl, was born Dec. 23 to Briana Pagel and Wyatt Smith
Volle-Bailey, Athena Lisette, a 5 pound girl, was born Dec. 23 to Sara Volle and Patrick Bailey
Volle-Bailey, Atlas Allen, a 4 pound 7 ounce boy, was born Dec. 23 to Sara Volle and Patrick Bailey
Wegener, Braylee Grace, an 8 pound girl, was born Dec. 23 to Mr. and Mrs. Shaffin Wegener
Williams, Tyleigh Ny’Khole, a 7 pound girl, was born Dec. 24 to Kandice Rodriguez and Tyler Williams
Rodriguez Gaona, Joylee, an 8 pound 6 ounce girl, was born Dec. 24 to Brenda Rodriguez Gaona
Renteria, Anasofia Itzel, an 8 pound 10 ounce girl, was born Dec. 24 Judith Bautista
Curtis, Bentley Joe, an 8 pound 6 ounce boy, was born Dec. 24 to Mr. and Mrs. Joseph Curtis
Jones-Taylor, Serenity Rose Mariee, a 5 pound 2 ounce girl, was born Dec. 24 to Chyenne Taylor
Laws, Jaxson Vincent, a 7 pound 7 ounce boy, was born Dec. 24 to Mary Laws
Mayes, Everli Grace, an 8 pound 10 ounce girl, was born Dec. 24 to Mr. and Mrs. Russell Mayes
McDonald, Ava Grace, a 6 pound 11 ounce girl, was born Dec. 25 to Claudia Haley and Juanye McDonald
Santillan, Lilynette, a 5 pound 8 ounce girl, was born Dec. 25 to Bianca Mireles and Mike Santillan
Solis, Christian Noe, a 5 pound 7 ounce boy, was born Dec. 26 Elizabeth Castillo
Sanborn, Alexander David, a 6 pound boy, was born Dec. 26 to Mr. and Mrs. Brian Sanborn
Morgan, Faith-Chyann Janeann, a 6 pound 3 ounce girl, was born Dec. 26 to Amicha Mason and Joshua Morgan
McQuiston, Leah Elise, a 9 pound 15 ounce girl, was born Dec. 26 to Mr. and Mrs. Daniel McQuiston
Metzger, Eleanor Renee, a 6 pound 1 ounce girl, was born Dec. 27 to Michelle Metzger and Christopher Metzger
Bynum, Azariah Dwayne’Lee, a 1 pound 3 ounce boy, was born Dec. 27 to Mr. and Mrs. Mario McKenzie
Jallah, Ethan Kekulah, a 4 pound 15 ounce boy, was born Dec. 27 to Mr. and Mrs. Sylvester Jallah
Lawson, Slayde Henlee, a 7 pound 8 ounce boy, was born Dec. 27 to Teresa Mills and Matthew Lawson
Alexander III, Rodney Darnell, a 7 pound 10 ounce boy, was born Dec. 27 to Jasmine Zuniga and Rodney Darnell Jr.