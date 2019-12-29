Cunningham, Grayson Lee, a 7-pound 15-ounce boy, was born Dec. 15 to Courtney Arispe and Travis Cunningham
Rollins, Qu’Renci Da’Kash, a 7-pound 5-ounce boy, was born Dec. 16 to Jalisa Oliver and Artis Rollins Jr.
Frazier, Lillian Claire, a 3-pound, an 8-ounce girl, was born Dec. 16 to Mr. and Mrs. Joseph Frazier
Andrews, Cutter Hayes, a 10-pound 4-ounce boy, was born Dec. 16 to Mr. and Mrs. Benjamin Andrews
Austin, Brady Cole, a 6-pound 10-ounce boy, was born Dec. 16 to Mr. and Mrs. Jeremy Austin
Bellamy, Jasmine Mariah, a 6-pound 5-ounce girl, was born Dec. 16 to Nyssa Halverson and Rodney Bellamy Jr.
Cordero, Landon Grey, a 7-pound 6-ounce boy, was born Dec. 16 to Mr. and Mrs. Bryan Cordero-Valentin
Eickenhorst, Azalea Skye, an 8-pound 12-ounce girl, was born Dec. 16 to Ashlynn Pruitt and Jacob Eickenhorst
Cisneros, Chloe Olivia-Grace, an 8-pound 2-ounce girl, was born Dec. 16 to Harlie Halpain and Damian Cisneros
Bringman, Wyatt Jacob, an 8-pound 13-ounce boy, was born Dec. 17 to Jennifer Kimmons and Christopher Bringman Sr.
Kinsey, Kullyn Charlie, a 4-pound 11-ounce girl, was born Dec. 17 to Mr. and Mrs. Alfred Kinsey
Taylor, Javeon Jakier, a 3-pound 10-ounce boy, was born Dec. 17 to Mr. and Mrs. Jeffery Taylor
Tillman, Heiress Louise, a 7-pound 11-ounce girl, was born Dec. 17 to Ja’Shirhea Dawson and Cameron Tillman
Torres, Laurryn Marie, a 6-pound 11-ounce girl, was born Dec. 17 to Serrina Torres
Powell, Jiselle LaRose, a 5-pound 13-ounce girl, was born Dec. 18 to Mr. and Mrs. Jeremy Powell
Fralicks, Caroline Audrey, a 6-pound 7-ounce girl, was born Dec. 18 to Mr. and Mrs. Jake Fralicks
Knepper, Aras Lee, an 8-pound, an 8-ounce boy, was born Dec. 18 to Sarah Garcia and Thomas Knepper Jr.
Emerson, Nova Lynn, a 4-pound 12-ounce girl, was born Dec. 19 to Mr. and Mrs. Joshua Emerson
Hatcher, Braxton Michael, a 7-pound 5-ounce boy, was born Dec. 19 to Andrea Prokop and Dillon Hatcher
Langehennig, Austin Lee, a 7-pound 7-ounce boy, was born Dec. 19 to Mr. and Mrs. Robert Langehennig
Medrano, Amiyah Rose, a 6-pound girl, was born Dec. 19 to Marissa Medrano
Morey, Hunter Lee, a 6-pound 7-ounce boy, was born Dec. 19 to Cyarra Cozby and Brandon Morey
Espino, Greyson Reid, a 7-pound 11-ounce boy, was born Dec. 20 to Nicole Perez and Jonathon Espino
Gwyn, Kailyn Grace, a 6-pound 13-ounce girl, was born Dec. 20 to Karla Woods and Joshua Gwyn
Rector, Zachariah Nathaniel Dewan, a 5-pound 12-ounce boy, was born Dec. 20 to Mr. and Mrs. Darrel Rector Jr.
Rodriguez, Fisher Seth, a 7-pound 5-ounce boy, was born Dec. 20 to Katherine Watkins and Nathan Rodriguez
Byard, Daphne Joi, a 6-pound girl, was born Dec. 20 to Sarah Kiger and William-Scott Byard
Clark, Kaseson Zamir, a 7-pound 11-ounce boy, was born Dec. 20 to Chavon McDaniel and Fachino Clark
Rosas, Elijah Rene 7-pound, an 8-ounce boy, was born Dec. 20 to Ashlee Clemons and Juan Rosas Jr.
Longoria, Isabella Valentina, an 8-pound 5-ounce girl, was born Dec. 20 to Cecillia Orozco Zamarron and Hugo Longoria
McHale, Memphis Waylon-Williams, a 4-pound 15-ounce boy, was born Dec. 21 to Robin Southwick and Devin McHale