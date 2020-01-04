“But as for you, you meant evil against me; but God meant it for good, in order to bring it about as it is this day, to save many people alive.” Genesis 50:20.
The story of Joseph in the Book of Genesis is one of the clearest examples of forgiveness that can be found in the Old Testament. Joseph had endured unbelievable hardship at the hands of older brothers who sold him into slavery because they were jealous and that jealousy led into a heart of hatred.
His brothers, I am sure, thought that when they saw the slave drivers take Joseph away, they would never see him again: “Out of sight, out of mind”. Little did they know that God had other plans, not only for Joseph but for their lives as well!
God was at work. Joseph had entered into Gods timetable to bring about fulfillment of his destiny. He had dreamed of greatness when he was very young, and now, he was actually on the path to fulfilling that very dream! God was directing his life. Pain, hopelessness, misunderstanding, false accusation, and unrighteous handling of his life were all a part of the training Joseph had to endure in able to arrive at his life destination.
“They hurt his feet with fetters He was laid in irons. Until the time that his word came to pass, The word of the Lord tested him.” So said the Psalmist of Joseph and his trials. (Psalm 105:17-19)
Israel had suffered many things in the wilderness, but before entering the promised land, Moses explained the reason for their particular journey: “that he might humble thee, and that he might prove thee, to do thee good at thy latter end;” (Deuteronomy 8:16)
If the enemy of our soul can keep us in the prison of unforgiveness, then we will remain there until we purpose to learn the Heart of God for those who have done wrong to us. To keep our heart pure in the trial of fire is to keep our destiny reachable. Forgiveness is big with God, therefore, it must also be big with us. No matter what anyone has done, Jesus can give us the strength to love and to forgive those who have done evil to us.
In Matthew 5 we are instructed to bless those who curse us and to do good to those who do evil to us. We cannot do this without help from God. The natural human heart is vengeful, but if we truly want to do His bidding and fulfill our path here on earth, this is the lesson we all have to master.
Our God ordained journey is created to bring help, and deliverance for many who cannot help themselves. This is the way of Jesus and this is the path of the cross.
No matter what difficulty you may be facing, if you trust in the wisdom and mercy of God to keep your heart from bitterness and unforgiveness, you will end well. If there is one thing we can make as a resolution for the coming year; it is to ask God for His help in this process so that we can end our race here on earth with joy knowing that we fulfilled our divine assignment and have pleased our Heavenly Father’s heart. God help us to learn this well.
May your year ahead overflow with favor from Heaven and blessings here on earth. Happy New Year!