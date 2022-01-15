The Care Leadership Network of Bell County is slated to host the 22nd annual Mayor’s New Year Community Prayer Service at 3 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 23, at the University of Mary Hardin-Baylor.
This year, the service will be held at the institution’s Meyer Christian Studies Center, 908 Pearl St. in Belton.
“We think it’s just really important for the whole area to come together for some blessings, and this (event) has really laid the groundwork for that,” Temple Mayor pro tem Judy Morales, a longtime volunteer for the network, told the Telegram. “It’s very inspiring to see the leaders of our community, our churches and our organizations coming together. Based on what I hear from other people … there’s nothing like this in a lot of other communities.”
In past years, the service — which is about an hour and a half in length — has seen around 200 residents in attendance annually.
“But we would really like more people than that,” Morales said. “People from other communities have said, ‘Wow, I wish we had had this in our community.’ They’re always very surprised to see people come together like this, which makes it very inspiring for me to work on this to keep the legacy going.”
Morales emphasized the importance of community prayer, especially during an era of COVID-19.
“I think our community has been blessed in spite of a lot of things that have gone on … but some people are having a lot of hardships at this time,” Morales said. “Now, it’s even more important that we join hands and help each other by praying together.”
Belton Mayor Wayne Carpenter, who wasn’t able to attend last year’s service, is looking forward to joining area residents in prayer next weekend.
“It’s been a very difficult year for me dealing with COVID-associated stresses,” he said. “A lot of people are suffering from that, so this is a good opportunity for folks to get together, to share and to encourage each other to move forward.”
Temple Mayor Tim Davis echoed that sentiment.
“I enjoy that this allows us the time to refocus on the other more important things in life — being sure that we’re working hard to take care of each other in our community,” he said. “I hope that anybody that is concerned to come lay those concerns before God in a public way.”
Davis noted how it is not very often that his role as a mayor and his role as a Christian overlap.
“That’s always been my favorite part about this prayer service,” he said. “This program gives me an opportunity as the mayor of Temple to publicly acknowledge the role that God plays in my life.”