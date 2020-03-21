Spring came early this year to Bell County. Our daffodils and irises started blooming by late January. The grass already needs mowing! Other jobs I’ve ignored since last fall need my attention. How will I ever get everything done!
This reminds me of a story. A young family was moving to a third-floor apartment. There was no elevator, so everything had to be carried up the stairs. The couple’s 3-year old son, Johnny, wanted to help but couldn’t seem to find an item small enough for him to carry. Then he spotted a stack of books, gathered several into his little arms and started trying to climb the stairs.
Johnny was very proud to be helping but didn’t get far before the weight of the books became too much for his tired arms. “Daddy, please help me!” Johnny cried as he slumped down, still grasping his load. Johnny’s father quickly realized his son’s predicament and bounded up the stairs to help him. He leaned down, picked him up, and easily carried grateful Johnny, still tightly holding the books, to the top of the stairs.
Here’s my question: who carried the books up the stairs that day? Well, the boy did, of course, you could say. But the truth is, Johnny was able to carry the books up the stairs only because his father carried him!
Often you and I are like Johnny. We tend to bite off more than we can chew. Perhaps we’ve tackled too much yard work or spring cleaning. Or we decided to improve our career or parenting skills, become better grandparents, work in the nursery at church, visit a home-bound friend, or host a home Bible study or prayer group. We began well, but now the project seems more difficult than we imagined. We are discouraged and want to quit.
This is the moment we can do what Johnny did! We can cry out to our heavenly Father for help! King David wrote in Psalm 55:22, “Cast your cares on the Lord and he will sustain you; he will never let the righteous fall.” Even the Apostle Paul discovered that in his weakness there was hope in Christ, even power. Paul said, “I delight in weaknesses…for when I am weak, then I am strong.” (2 Cor. 12:10)
You and I need not fear or quit because of our weakness! Whatever we are facing, we can go to the Throne of Grace to find mercy and help in time of need (Heb. 4:16). When we can go no further, our gracious Father will respond and carry us in His arms to accomplish whatever concerns us. In fact, we can trust Him with our whole life, to complete all that He has begun in us (Phil. 1:6). And one day He will carry us safely to the heavenly home He’s prepared for us!