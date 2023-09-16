Belton-based Body of Christ Community Clinic will hold its annual “Together We Heal” fundraising banquet and silent auction on Tuesday, Oct. 10 in the McLane Great Hall on the University of Mary Hardin-Baylor campus, BOCCC executive director Donna Dunn said.
The event will feature guest speaker Dr. Donna M. Beegle, president of Communication Across Barriers of Portland, Ore. She has inspired and educated individuals, organizations, politicians and entire communities across the country with her proven models to produce better lives for people in poverty, Dunn said.
Born into a migrant-labor family and married at 15, Dr. Beegle is the only member of her family who has not been incarcerated. By age 25, she earned her GED and within 10 years she had received her doctorate in Educational Leadership. She is an authentic voice from poverty that speaks, writes and trains across the country to break the iron cage of being poor.
Since 1989, she has provided strategies for breaking down poverty barriers in all 50 US states and four countries.
“My education, my work and my passion are to help people from all races who are trapped in poverty,” said Beegle, who was essentially homeless for the first 26 years of her life.
“I want folks to have genuine options for lifelong success,” she said. “This can only happen if the voices of those struggling with poverty can be heard and their perspectives understood.”
“Poverty is resolvable, however, making a difference requires a shift that moves us beyond stereotypes and judgement to a deeper understanding of the causes of poverty and its impact on human beings.”
The banquet, including a silent auction, is the main fundraising event for Body of Christ Community Clinic. Funds raised will enable BOCCC to continue to provide medical and dental care to the underserved in eastern Bell County.
Individual ticket prices for the banquet are $40 per person or $350 for a table of eight. Other sponsorship levels include $600 for Gold, $1,000 for Platinum, $2,500 for Patron, and $5,000 for Sustaining. Tickets may be purchased from the BOCCC medical clinic located at 2210-B Holland Road in Belton. Reservations are currently being accepted.
“We are all looking forward to hearing an important message from Dr. Beegle, and it should be a most interesting presentation,” said Jeff Pustka, chair of the BOCCC board.
“We need to fill up the McLane Great Hall with people who can help us raise funds,” he said. “Funds are used to help provide for those who need medical and dental services in East Bell County.”
Dunn also encouraged public support for the clinics.
“We invite friends, family, and neighbors to come and hear Dr. Beegle speak, and to help us raise money for our clinics,” she said. “Your support will help us to better serve our patients.”
Body of Christ Community Clinic is a medical and dental ministry that opened its doors in 2010 to provide care to the underserved populations in eastern Bell County. Since opening its doors, the clinic has had nearly 12,000 patient visits.