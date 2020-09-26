The analysis of paralysis. Wait a minute! Did I get my “merds wixed up”? This common saying, “The paralysis of analysis” is used to describe the process of over-thinking or over analyzing a situation, which can lead to confusion and frustration.
There is a place for reasoning and logic in problem-solving, but there will be times that we must “turn off our brain” and “turn on our heart” and put our trust in the Lord. He knows exactly what we need and when we need it, and He is just waiting to jump in with the His infinite wisdom and provide the answers that we need.
“Trust in the Lord with all your heart and lean not on your own understanding. In all your ways acknowledge Him and He will direct your steps.” (Prov 3:5-6) (“Father Really Does Know Best!”) As Christians we are to be led by the Holy Spirit, the Word of God, and the peace of God in our heart and mind. As we wait on the Lord, in every situation, He will lead us out with joy and be led forth with peace.” (Isaiah 55:12)
What do I mean by the term “The Analysis of Paralysis”? I would like to make some observations concerning the condition of the Body of Christ and in particular, the lack of positive, radical faith in the Church our Lord Jesus Christ. It seems that a condition of paralysis has set in many of the people of God and they seem to have lost the vibrancy, the power of an overcoming life, and their God-given purpose and passion for the Lord Jesus.
Let us look at the definition of the word, “Paralysis”: to become disabled, a loss of function, a loss of ability to move, a state of powerlessness or incapacity to act. “Paralyze”: to make powerless of ineffective. Are we, as Christians, being paralyzed from experiencing the power of the Holy Spirit? Have we become immobilized and ineffective in “destroying the works of the devil”, healing the sick, and manifesting the Kingdom of God with resurrection power? The Analysis of Paralysis is greatly needed to pinpoint some of the reasons that cause many Christians to become paralyzed and, therefore powerless.
There are many factors that can “paralyze”, immobilize, and disable a Christian. Unforgiveness, unbelief, pride, unconfessed sin, doubt, tradition and lack of revelation knowledge are just a few that can render one ineffective and powerless.
Another major factor that cause paralysis is fear – fear of sickness, fear of death, fear of loss, fear of failure, fear of rejection, fear of man, and many more fears that have plagued humanity since the Garden of Eden. The very first words that Adam uttered after he sinned against the Lord, “I heard Your voice, I was afraid and I hid myself.” (Gen 3:10)
Fear will paralyze us from obeying the Lord and fulfilling our destiny. Fear also opens the door for the enemy of our souls to torment us and afflict us with sickness and disease. Job said, “That which I have greatly feared has come upon me.” We must overcome fear or it will overcome us and paralyze us.
As Christians, we have become “new creations in Christ, old things have passed away, all things have become new.” (2 Cor 5:17) The fear that was innate in our old Adamic nature has been put to death at the Cross of Christ, and we have a new divine nature, fear has no place in our lives. 2 Tim 1:7 - “God has not given us a spirit of fear, but of power, of love, and of a sound mind.” If this is true, and it is, how come so many Christians are allowing fear to control their lives and keep them in bondage? Basically, they do not have an experiential knowledge of the awesome, liberating love of God! Romans 8:15 – “You have not received the spirit of bondage again to fear; but you have received the Spirit of Adoption, whereby we cry, Abba, Father.”
Therefore, the antidote for fear is to “know and believe the love that the Father has for us! God is love!” His love will totally set us free from the paralyzing bondage of fear, “There is no fear in love; perfect love casts out fear, for fear has torment. He who fears is not made perfect in love. We love Him because He first loved us.” (1 John 4:18-19)
Ask the Holy Spirit to pour out the love of God in your heart, mediate on the Scriptures that speak of God’s love for you, and you will become the dynamic son and daughter of God you were meant to be!