SALADO — After 30 years as a physician recruiter for Baylor Scott & White in Temple, Tom Lathen will now pursue a new career as a pastor.
The New Life Methodist Church in Salado announced late last month that it had hired Lathen to become its new pastor. The church was only recently founded in October of last year, and includes about 40 members.
Church members currently meet at 9 a.m. every Sunday at the Salado Museum, 423 S. Main St., for Bible study followed by a worship service at 10 a.m.
Lathen, who lives in South Temple, said he was happy to get in on the ground floor of the church, even though it doesn’t yet even have a floor of its own.
“To be part of a group that is coming together to start from scratch, to grow a church community and build a building to put it in, is just a remarkable thing,” Lathen said. “I am just kind of in awe of all the (work) that these people have taken on and am humbled to be a part of helping them do it.”
Over the past four years, in addition to working at Baylor Scott & White, Lathen has also served as a part-time pastor for St. Paul United Methodist Church in Temple.
Lathen said he thought about becoming a pastor for many years, but it was only when he got a push from a friend at his former church that he finally decided to move forward with his plan. Currently, Lathen is taking online classes from United Theological Seminary in Ohio to officially become a pastor. He said he is currently only licensed, and needs two or three more classes to become ordained.
While March 1 was Lathen’s first official day as the church’s pastor, he has been working for several weeks prior as a sort of interview.
Looking forward, Lathen said he sees many opportunities for growth at the church, such as securing a permanent space for the organization. The organization has so far raised about $5,000 for the purchase of a building sometime in the future.
Other ways Lathen has worked to grow the church includes posting condensed versions of his services on the group’s Facebook page.
By providing these short videos, Lathen said he hopes people who might be interested in joining the church will have the opportunity to experience the services before coming in person.
Lathen said he does expect his congregation to grow over the next year, especially as both Salado and the surrounding communities continue to see more people move in.
“I think every pastor would tell you that they would like to see their congregation grow, but how much growth, not to sound corny, but God only knows,” Lathen said. “I am sure there will be some growth over the next year, I would anticipate so.”
Officials at the church said that members have recently voted to affiliate with the Global Methodist Church denomination, which was formed when former United Methodist Churches left over doctrine issues.