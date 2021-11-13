Operation Christmas Child, a project of the Samaritan’s Purse ministry that provides Christmas gifts in shoeboxes to needy children around the world, has announced that its national collection week initiative will take place Nov. 15-22. Several local churches will serve as drop-off sites during this time.
Each shoebox is filled with school supplies, hygiene items and toys. The project partners with local churches across the globe to deliver these tangible expressions of God’s love to children in need.
“In the midst of the pandemic, children around the world need to know that God loves them and there is hope,” said Franklin Graham, president of Samaritan’s Purse. “A simple shoebox gift opens the door to share about the true hope that can only be found in Jesus Christ," he said.
For more information about this project and how to pack the shoebox gifts, visit www.samaritanspurse.org.
Local drop-off sites and times are:
Immanuel Baptist Church, 1401 W Central Ave. in Temple
Monday, Nov. 15, 9:30 a.m. – 4 p.m.
Tuesday, Nov. 16, 9:30 a.m. – 4 p.m.
Wednesday, Nov. 17, 9:30 a.m. – 4 p.m.
Thursday, Nov. 18, 9:30 a.m. – 5 p.m.
Friday, Nov. 19, 9:30 a.m. – 4 p.m.
Saturday, Nov. 20, 9:30 a.m. – 3 p.m.
Sunday, Nov. 21, 1 p.m. – 4 p.m.
Monday, Nov. 22, 9:30 a.m. – 4 p.m.
Taylor’s Valley Baptist Church, 2497 W FM 93 in Temple
Monday, Nov. 15, 10 a.m. – 1 p.m.
Tuesday, Nov. 16, 10 a.m. – 1 p.m.
Wednesday, Nov. 17, 10 a.m. – 1 p.m.
Thursday, Nov. 18, 10 a.m. – 1 p.m.
Friday, Nov. 19, 10 a.m. – 1 p.m.
Saturday, Nov. 20, 10 a.m. – 1 p.m.
Sunday, Nov. 21, 12 p.m – 2 p.m.
Monday, Nov. 22, 10 a.m. – 1 p.m.
Lakeview Baptist Church, 2497 Highway 317 in Belton
Monday, Nov. 15, 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.
Tuesday, Nov. 16, 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.
Wednesday, Nov. 17, 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.
Thursday, Nov. 18, 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.
Friday, Nov. 19,10 a.m. – 2 p.m.
Saturday, Nov. 20,10 a.m. – 2 p.m.
Sunday, Nov. 21, 12:30 p.m – 3:30 p.m.
Monday, Nov. 22, 10 a.m. – 12 p.m.