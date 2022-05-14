C.A.R.E. network meeting
The Community Alternative, Resources and Empowerment group will meet at 7:30 a.m. on Thursday, June 2, at the First Baptist Church, 617 N. Pearl St. in Belton.
The meeting will include breakfast, a time of prayer and reports from area groups and ministries about their work and needs.
Those who plan to attend are advised to park in lots B or C located across the street and enter through the double doors under the awning.
Prayer conference
Women of Prayer Ministries will hold “Igniting the Power of the Holy Spirit,” a non-denominational faith-based prayer conference from 6-9 p.m. on Friday, June 10, and from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, June 11, at the Azalee Marshall Cultural Activities Center, 3011 N. Third St. in Temple.
The conference will feature Pastor Petie Newsome and Dr. Wanda Bolton-Davis.
The conference is free, but registration is compulsory and reservations must be made by June 1.
For information contact Renee Henry at 254-718-7671 or email henryrenee473@gmail.com or Sonjanette Crossley at 254-421-0146 or email sonjanette49@gmail.com.
Community Bible study
The Temple-Belton Community Bible Study adult class is registering members for a 30-week, in-depth interdenominational Bible study of Job, 1st and 2nd Timothy, Titus, Colossians and James.
The class will meet weekly starting Sept. 12.
There are three options to participate. In-person sessions will take place Monday nights (women’s, men’s and couple’s groups) and Wednesday mornings (women only) at Immanuel Prince of Peace Lutheran Church, 1215 Wall St. in Belton. The third option is via Zoom on Tuesday nights. The Zoom session is open to all adults (men, women and couples).
Each week, participants receive a reading commentary on the previous week’s topic and a set of questions to work on each day covering the next week’s reading.
These questions are discussed in small groups of about 15 people. Following the small group session, there is a short teaching over the same section of Scripture.
For information or to register visit www.templebeltoneve .cbsclass.org or call 254-718-6104 after 5:30 p.m. or 254-231-2393 during work hours.
Calling area pastors
