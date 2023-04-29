Gospel concert
Gospel groups Master’s Voice and The Erwins will perform at 3 p.m. today at Taylor’s Valley Baptist Church, 2497 W. FM 93 in Temple.
Ricky Capps is the founder and tenor singer for Master’s Voice. He will be accompanied by TJ Evans, Lathan Moore, and Jerry Pilgrim.
The Erwins group includes oldest sibling Keith Erwin as lead singer, Kody Erwin and bass singer, Kris Erwin as tenor, and Katie Erwin Headrick as soprano.
“With The Erwins and Master’s Voice, we have a great blend of youth and experience,” Tony Watson, spokesman for Crimson River Ministries, said.
He said the two groups “Clearly demonstrate that they love who they sing about and who they sing to.”
Tickets for the event cost $25 and may be purchased online at crimsonriverministries.com.
Fifth Sunday Mission
Bethel I.M. Church, 707 S. 22nd St. in Temple, will hold its Fifth Sunday Mission program at 3:30 p.m. on Sunday.
The Rev. Charles Wyatt and his congregation from Trinity New Lew Church in Cameron will be the special guests.
First Christian Church activities
Earl Pion will share a message titled “The Path” during the 10 a.m. worship service on Sunday at First Christian Church, 300 N. Fifth St. in downtown Temple. The message is based in Daniel 12. Music will be lead by Music Director David Perez-Guerra and the Praise Team, including vocalists Melissa Lohr, Kaiya Fowler, Jouper Mourning and guitarists John Friesner and Brent Matheson. The service also will include Holy Communion. Sunday school and study groups will meet at 9 a.m. on Sunday in the classroom hallway.
A special “Jump Start” gathering will take place at 6 p.m. on Friday, May 5, at the church. The purpose of the gathering is to introduce an upcoming study on “Breakthrough Trusting God for Big Change in Your Church,” a book by Dr. Dawn Weaks. Dr. Dawn Weaks and her husband, the Rev. Joe Weaks, who serve as ministers at the Connection Church in Odessa, will be the speakers. A light dinner will be served at 6 p.m. The book study will follow with weekly sessions held on different times and different days each week covering the same chapters from the book. Attendees can choose to attend each week as follows: 9-9:45 a.m. or 11:15 a.m. to noon on Sunday, May 7, or 6-6:45 p.m. on Wednesday, May 10. The study will continue weekly at these times through Wednesday, June 10.
Twelve women from First Christian Church are attending the Trinity Brazos Area Disciples Women’s Retreat April 27-30 at the Disciples Crossing Camground in Athens. The retreat features worship, study and fellowship. Those attending include Terri Buckley, Peggy Duffield, Sharon Elliott, Celinda Hallbauer, Ruby Jett, Misty Majors, Cheryl Mayfield, Susan Rohde, Deborah Schoen, Marilyn Steinhardt, Cary Williams, and Betty Zook.
All events at the church are open to the public. For information call 254-773-9061.
Day of Prayer event
The Salado Area Republican Women and the Central Texas Republican Women will hold a National Day of Prayer event at 10 a.m. on Thursday, May 4, on the steps of the Bell County Courthouse in downtown Belton.
This year’s theme is “Pray Fervently in Righteousness and Avail Much,” and the corresponding scripture is James 5:16.
Vocalist Kathleen Brown will lead in the singing of the national anthem and “God Bless America.” There will be a color guard along with the reading of Gov. Abbott’s proclamation as well as they reading by Judge Blackburn of the Bell County proclamation.
Members from both women’s groups will read the National Prayer.
The event is open to the public.
‘Rooted in Faith’ Bible study
Helping Hands Ministry invites the public to attend its “Rooted in Faith” Bible study sessions at 11:30 a.m. on Wednesdays in the chapel at the ministry at 2210 Holland Road in Belton.
The second and fourth Wednesday of the month the program is offered in English and the first and third Wednesday of the month the program is offered in Spanish.
The public also is invited to join the ministry in prayer on the last Friday of the month at 8 a.m. in the ministry’s chapel.
For information about Helping Hands Ministry, visit www.helpinghandsbelton.org.
Offering assistance
Are you in need of food or clothing? Breads and Threads food and clothing pantry is located at the rear of Keys Valley Baptist Church located at 4393 U.S. Highway 190 in Belton.
The pantry is open from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. the second and fourth Saturday of each month. It offers nonperishable food items, clothing for various ages and sizes, as well as a limited supply of personal hygiene items. The pantry will also be accepting donations during those same hours.
Church news and community fellowship items may be submitted by emailing living@tdtnews.com. All items are due by noon Monday.