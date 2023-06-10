Corinth Missionary Baptist Church VBS
Corinth Missionary Baptist Church, 321 S. 10th St. in Temple, will hold a vacation Bible school program from 6 to 8:30 p.m. June 12-16.
The theme is “Twists and Turns: Following Jesus Changes the Game” and the corresponding scripture is Psalm 25:4.
The event will feature multiple games, including video games and tabletop games. The program is free and open to the public. Refreshments will be served and registration will be required.
Taylor’s Valley Baptist Church VBS
Taylor’s Valley Baptist Church, 2497 FM 93 in Temple, will hold a vacation Bible school program 6-8:30 p.m. June 25-28.
The event will feature games, music, Bible stories, and more. It is open to children ages 4 through fifth grade. The theme is The theme is “Twists and Turns: Following Jesus Changes the Game”.
Registration is required. To register visit www.tvbc.church/kids.
First Christian Church
Members of the congregation from First Christian Church in Temple will hold a service day today at Churches Touching Lives Through Christ. Volunteers will assist in sharing grocery items with the community. FCC volunteers the second Saturday of each month beginning at 8 a.m. at CTLC, 702 W. Ave G in Temple. All are invited to share in this ministry.
A worship service will take place at 10 a.m. on Sunday. The Rev. Margaret Imhoff, Disciples of Christ minister and hospice chaplain at Baylor Scott & White Medical Center, will bring the message titled “The Lord Will Provide” based on the Genesis 22. The Praise Team from First Christian, Temple including vocalists Melissa Lohr, Kaiya Fowler, guitarists John Friesner and Brent Mathesen will lead the music. The service will also include Holy Communion and all are welcome a.
Following the worship service, all are invited to a fellowship luncheon on Sunday in the church’s Kress Hall. Lasagna, Salad, and dessert will be served.
Weekly study groups continue to meet. Two groups will meet on Sundays 9-9:45 a.m.; one group will meet on Sundays from 11:15 a.m. to noon and another group on Wednesdays 6-6:45pm.
The church is located at 300 N. Fifth St. in Temple. For information contact the church office at 254-773-9061.
21Wilberforce luncheon
21Wilberforce, a Christian human rights organization, will hold a luncheon from noon to 1:30 p.m. on Thursday, June 15, at Wildflower Country Club, 4902 Wildflower Lane in Temple.
Attendees will have the opportunity to learn how they can become involved in protecting the vulnerable and defending the rights of those facing religious persecution.
Those who wish to attend may register online at https://21wilberforce-bloom.kindful.com/e/21wilberforce-gip-wildflower-2023.
Community Bible study
The Temple-Belton Community Bible Study adult class is registering members for a 30-week, in-depth interdenominational Bible study of Ruth, Samuel and Ephesians.
Beginning the week of Sept. 11, the class will meet weekly. There are three options to participate: in person Monday night (open to men, women and co-ed groups); Wednesday morning in person (open to women only); and on the Zoom online meeting platform. All in-person meetings take place at Immanuel Prince of Peace, 1215 S. Wall St. in Belton.
Each week participants will receive a reading commentary on the previous week’s topic and a set of questions to work on each day covering the next week’s reading. The questions are discussed in small groups of about 15. Following the small group discussions, there is a short teaching over the same section of scripture.
The class will break for Christmas for three weeks and spring break for one week and finish the week of May 6, 2024.
For information or to register, visit templebeltoneve.cbsclass.org or call the class coordinator at 254-718-6104 after 5:30 p.m. or to reach out during work hours call 254-231-2393.
‘Rooted in Faith’ Bible study
Helping Hands Ministry invites the public to attend its “Rooted in Faith” Bible study sessions at 11:30 a.m. on Wednesdays in the chapel at the ministry at 2210 Holland Road in Belton. The second and fourth Wednesday of the month the program is offered in English and the first and third Wednesday of the month the program is offered in Spanish.
The public also is invited to join the ministry in prayer on the last Friday of the month at 8 a.m. in the ministry’s chapel.
For information about Helping Hands Ministry, visit www.helpinghandsbelton.org.
Offering assistance
Are you in need of food or clothing? Breads and Threads food and clothing pantry is located at the rear of Keys Valley Baptist Church located at 4393 U.S. Highway 190 in Belton.
The pantry is open from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. the second and fourth Saturday of each month. It offers nonperishable food items, clothing for various ages and sizes, as well as a limited supply of personal hygiene items.
