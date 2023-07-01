Grief Share program
Canyon Creek Baptist Church, 4306 S. 31st St. in Temple, is holding a special two-hour Grief Share seminar, “Loss of a Spouse,” at 2:30 p.m. on Sunday, July 16, in the church’s fellowship hall.
The seminar features video interviews with counselors, grief experts, and widowed men and women. Topics include what to expect in the days to come and how to deal with loneliness.
The seminar is free. For information or to reserve a space, call the church office at 254-773-6084.
C.A.R.E. network meeting
The Community, Alternative, Resources and Empowerment Leadership Network will meet at 7:30 a.m. on Thursday, July 13, at Holy Trinity Catholic High School, 6608 W. Adams Ave. in Temple.
The meeting will include breakfast, a time of prayer, sharing and networking.
The meeting is open to the public.
First Cedar Valley Baptist Church VBS
First Cedar Valley Baptist Church, 12395 FM 2843 in Salado, will hold a vacation Bible school program 5:30-8:30 p.m. July 10-14.
Activities will include Bible stories, music, crafts, and healthy snacks served during snack time.
“This will be our first VBS in a very long time, with last year’s tornado and other situations, we are very excited,” church spokeswoman Linda Jackson said. “We at First Cedar Valley Baptist Church hope your children can attend.”
Families who want to participate are asked to RSVP as soon as possible at 254-946-5100 or 254-613-3775.
Community Bible study
The Temple-Belton Community Bible Study adult class is registering members for a 30-week, in-depth interdenominational Bible study of Ruth, Samuel and Ephesians.
Beginning the week of Sept. 11, the class will meet weekly. There are three options to participate: in person Monday night (open to men, women and co-ed groups); Wednesday morning in person (open to women only); and on the Zoom online meeting platform. All in-person meetings take place at Immanuel Prince of Peace, 1215 S. Wall St. in Belton.
Each week participants will receive a reading commentary on the previous week’s topic and a set of questions to work on each day covering the next week’s reading. The questions are discussed in small groups of about 15. Following the small group discussions, there is a short teaching over the same section of scripture.
The class will break for Christmas for three weeks and spring break for one week and finish the week of May 6, 2024.
For information or to register, visit templebeltoneve.cbsclass.org or call the class coordinator at 254-718-6104 after 5:30 p.m. or to reach out during work hours call 254-231-2393.
‘Rooted in Faith’ Bible study
Helping Hands Ministry invites the public to attend its “Rooted in Faith” Bible study sessions at 11:30 a.m. on Wednesdays in the chapel at the ministry at 2210 Holland Road in Belton. The second and fourth Wednesday of the month the program is offered in English and the first and third Wednesday of the month the program is offered in Spanish.
The public also is invited to join the ministry in prayer on the last Friday of the month at 8 a.m. in the ministry’s chapel.
For information about Helping Hands Ministry, visit www.helpinghandsbelton.org.
Offering assistance
Are you in need of food or clothing? Breads and Threads food and clothing pantry is located at the rear of Keys Valley Baptist Church located at 4393 U.S. Highway 190 in Belton.
The pantry is open from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. the second and fourth Saturday of each month. It offers nonperishable food items, clothing for various ages and sizes, as well as a limited supply of personal hygiene items.
First Christian Church
First Christian Church Temple invites the public to worship at 10 a.m. on Sunday. Dr. Andy Mangum, Christian Church in the Southwest regional minister and president, will bring the message titled: “Living Sacrifice” based on Romans 12:1-8.
Weekly study groups continue to meet. Two groups will meet on Sunday from 9-9:45 a.m. and another group on Wednesdays from 6-6:45 p.m. The Wednesday Study Group study is “Imagine God’s Limitless Love, A Covenant Conversation for Disciples.” If you are interested in learning about the Disciples of Christ denomination, this study will acquaint you or reacquaint you with its ministry.
The Disciples Women group will gather for food and fellowship at 6 p.m. on Thursday, July 6, at Treno’s Pizzeria, 112 S. First St. in Temple. Women are invited to join the group for this “dutch treat” fellowship time. Disciples Men will also meet at 6 p.m. on Thursday, July 6, and are invited join in the fellowship at Backyard Bar-B-Que, 1695 Morgan’s Point Road in Belton.
The church is located at 300 N. Fifth St. in Temple. For information contact the church office at 254-773-9061.