Vista Community Church will celebrate a new year and new lives in Christ with a Night of Worship Sunday evening.
The event will begin at 5 p.m. and will feature worship through music and baptism. The church is located at 7051 Stonehollow in Temple.
Executive Pastor Jon Stroker said they are excited to get the church family together to celebrate with a night of worship.
“In that time we’re really excited to be celebrating over 30 baptisms, where people have said they’re going to commit their lives to follow Christ and be raised to life in new baptism,” he said.
Stroker said the Vista band will be leading the time of worship, and scripture readings will be performed as a church, with the baptisms interjected throughout the evening.
He said those being baptized are a mix of adults, teens and older children.
“Some of them will be baptized by pastors at our church,” he said. “Some of them will be baptized by small group leaders or by friends and family that have been influential in their journey to follow Christ.”
He said the baptisms will be performed in three different segments, with eight or nine people in each group. Each person will enter the water, profess their commitment to follow Christ for the rest of their lives, and will be baptized in that moment.
Stroker said anyone who desires to be baptized must profess a lifelong commitment to follow Christ.
“But that’s really the only requirement from there,” he said. “They’ll go through a class with us during the 11:30 service that morning where we’ll make sure they understand what the gospel is, what it means to follow Christ. Then from there, we’ll walk with them and try to help them figure out what that means, because this is just the beginning of their journey.”
Stroker said they will also be invited to become members of the church and get plugged into small groups.
He said Night of Worship is open to anyone who wants to attend.
“Anyone’s welcome to come in, if they want a place to be recharged, to refresh, to connect, kind of re-center as we kind of jump into 2020 together,” he said.
Stroker said the church is looking to host similar events three to four times a year.
“We’ve just seen some really good response, so we want it to be more of a regular rhythm that we provide as a church,” he said.
Stroker said Night of Worship is meant to be a celebration – like a big church worship party.
“This is a celebration as we reflect on God’s goodness and celebrate new life,” he said.