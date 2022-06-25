Men’s conference
United Temple of Faith Church will host a men’s conference from 9 a.m. to noon today.
Doors will open at 8:30 am with a continental breakfast being served to all guests. The Theme for the Men’s Conference will be: “Be Strong And Show Yourself A Man By Keeping The Commandments.”
Brother Michael Jones will be hosting the event. Pastor Frank Davila of United Temple of Faith Church and Pastor Joe Williams from God’s House of Victory in Temple will be the main speakers for the conference. David Herrera Jr. and Called Upon will be providing the praise and worship music.
A barbecue lunch will be served to all guests following the conference. The church is located at 1714 Morgan’s Point Road in Morgan’s Point Resort.
The conference is open to all men. For information email Michael Jones at michaeljones-3@hotmail.com or call 254-563-9130.
Immanuel Baptist Church VBS program
Immanuel Baptist Church, 1401 W. Central Ave. in Temple, will hold a vacation Bible school program 6-8:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.
The theme of the program is “Monumental: Celebrating God’s Greatness” and it is open to children in kindergarten through the fifth grade.
For registration and information call 254-773-2147 or visit www.ibctemple.org and click on the “upcoming events” link.
Community Bible study
The Temple-Belton Community Bible Study adult class is registering members for a 30-week, in-depth interdenominational Bible study of Job, 1st and 2nd Timothy, Titus, Colossians and James.
The class will meet weekly starting Sept. 12.
There are three options to participate. In-person sessions will take place Monday nights (women’s, men’s and couple’s groups) and Wednesday mornings (women only) at Immanuel Prince of Peace Lutheran Church, 1215 Wall St. in Belton. The third option is via Zoom on Tuesday nights. The Zoom session is open to all adults (men, women and couples).
Each week, participants receive a reading commentary on the previous week’s topic and a set of questions to work on each day covering the next week’s reading.
These questions are discussed in small groups of about 15 people. Following the small group session, there is a short teaching over the same section of Scripture.
For information or to register visit www.templebeltoneve .cbsclass.org or call 254-718-6104 after 5:30 p.m. or 254-231-2393 during work hours.
Calling area pastors
Submissions are sought for the weekly Pastor’s Corner column. For details, email living@tdtnews.com.
Church news items may be submitted by emailing living@tdtnews.com All items are due by noon Monday.