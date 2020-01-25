COPPERAS COVE — Dozens of church members from Bible Way Missionary Baptist Church and several prominent community members made their ways to the Copperas Cove church last Sunday afternoon for the groundbreaking and dedication of a new Family Life Center.
The guest speaker during the church service preceding the event was Pastor Willie E. Robertson from Macedonia Missionary Baptist Church in Temple. Texas State Rep. J. D. Sheffield and Copperas Cove Mayor Bradi Diaz were a few of the honored guests in attendance.
“It is a great honor to be here today,” Sheffield said. “I believe the church is a bedrock in our society.”
After the afternoon church service finished, the assembled congregation made its way outside to the small open space located between the two church buildings, the future location of the Family Life Center.Church leaders and invited guests all grabbed shovels to turn some of the first piles of earth before construction begins in earnest.
Bible Way Missionary Baptist Church is located at 2306 South Farm-to-Market 116 in Copperas Cove.