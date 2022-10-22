The Apostle Paul compares the victorious Christian life to running a race. Once we are born-again into the Kingdom of God, we are given running shoes. We all have entered a race to win the “prize of the high calling of God in Jesus Christ.”
“Don’t you know that those who run in a race all run, but one receives the prize? Run in such a way that you may win it. Everyone who competes for the prize exercises self-control in all things. Now they do it to obtain a perishable crown, but we do it for an imperishable crown.” 1 Corinthians 9:24-25) There are five conditions, or rules, which must be adhered to if we are to, not only finish the race, but win it!
The first rule: We must forget those things that are behind us, our failures, mistakes, and wrong choices. When we focus on the past, we tend to have regrets, become discouraged, and give up running our race. Jesus said, “No one, having out his hand to the plow, and looking back is fit for the kingdom of God.” If we keep looking back, we will not be able to keep our eyes focused on the course. (Keep looking in the rear-view mirror while driving, will not be good for your health.) Paul said, “One thing I do, forgetting those things that are behind, and looking forward to the things that lie ahead, I press on…to win the prize.”
The second rule: We must run the race with perseverance and endurance. Our race is not a 100-yard dash, but a long-distance marathon. In a marathon race there are hill, valleys, twists, and turns and other obstacles. We must pace ourselves, be steady, and keep going. “Since we are surrounded by a great a cloud of witnesses, let us lay aside every weight, and the sin which so easily ensnares us, and let us run with endurance the race that is set before us,” (Hebrews 12:1)
The third rule: We must run according to the rules, which are written in the “Runner’s Manual” – the Word of God. Obedience to the Lord is imperative for the successful completion of the race. 2 Tim 2:5 - “If anyone competes in athletics, he is not crowned unless he competes according to the rules.” We must be able to discern the will of God through His Word and the leading of the Holy Spirit. The Lord will give us specific directives so that we can stay on course in our race.
The fourth rule: We must run our own race. Every Christian has been chosen and called by Jesus to follow Him, and He will show us our definite, individual course we must run. When Jesus restored Simon Peter’s apostolic calling, Peter looked at John and asked the Lord, ‘What about this man?’ Jesus said, “If I desire that he remain until I come, what is that to you? You follow Me!” (John 21:20-23) A major problem that we encounter as we run our race is to compare ourselves to others and the race that they are running. “By they, measuring themselves, and comparing themselves among themselves, are not wise.” (2 Corinthians 10:12) No one can run your race but you! Who better than you can be you!?
The fifth rule: We must embrace discipline and self-control if we expect to win. Bad habits, spiritual laziness, and an indifferent attitude will most assuredly disqualify us from the winner’s circle. “Everyone who competes for the prize exercises self-control in all things. (1 Corinthians 9:25) God will discipline us through the trials of life: circumstances, people, adversity and affliction. The Lord will use these trials to mature us and make us stronger, enabling us to finish our race with joy.
Finally, it is obvious that we must never quit, or we will forfeit the race. “Winners never quit; quitters never win!” Every one of us has tripped, stumbled, and fallen at one time or another. But the Lord is faithful, who will pick us back up, and give a firm push to get back in the race. Keep your eyes on Jesus, and He will be with you in the winner’s circle, putting the crown on you head!