This July Fourth will be like no other before it. For many people, family vacations, gathering for fireworks, and even Independence Day parades have been canceled, or moved to some form of digital formats due to COVID-19.
For our brothers and sisters of color, there are renewed feelings of stress, disappointment, and anger toward the ongoing systemic racism within our society.
And finally, how can we forget that this year’s election season, with its highly charged, divisive, anger-infused rhetoric, and mud-slinging campaign ads from all sides is just around the corner.
It seems that our society is under attack and is in jeopardy of falling apart. A quick look back to our nation’s history, shows that this feeling of emotionally charged anxiety, confusion, and yes, even hatred between brothers and sisters, led to a group of founding fathers gathering and producing a document called the “Declaration of Independence”.
The beginning paragraphs of this document include the words, “We hold these truths to be self-evident, that all men are created equal, that they are endowed by their Creator with certain unalienable Rights, that among these are Life, Liberty and the pursuit of Happiness.”
Armed with this document, and people who wanted to see the above words become a reality, the United States moved from a possession of a foreign nation to an independent sovereign nation.
Can I be so bold as to call us back to that same commitment to our God, our nation, and each other no matter the color of our skin? Can we affirm not only our “Declaration of Independence”, but also make our own Declaration of Dependence on, as our forefathers wrote, our Creator and pray that He would unite us once again?
2 Chronicles 7:14 reminds us that the responsibility begins with those of us who call ourselves “the people of God”. Let us begin to show the world God’s love by loving all people, and leading them into a personal, loving relationship with their Creator.