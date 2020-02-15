Lutheran Emergency Response Team helps local resident
Thirteen members of the Lutheran Emergency Response Team out of Fortress Lutheran Church in Harker Heights recently helped a Copperas Cove resident with a “mini disaster,” according to a LERT news release.
The resident, who had been experiencing health issues, was unable to take care of their property and the LERT came to the rescue and cleared the person’s yard of debris and overgrown vegetation.
“Our hope is to deploy to large-scale disasters when they occur but also help people in the local community with their own mini disasters,” Pastor Gerry Harrow from Fortress Lutheran Church said.
The team presented the resident with a Bible, a signed cross and prayed with her and her family at the end of the day. For information about the LERT program, contact Harrow at 254-393-0669 or email gerry@fortress.today.
Church cook off and musical
The Church of the Living God P.G.T. will hold its annual chili cook off and musical 6 p.m. today at 924 E. Ave. E in Temple.
The event, which is open to the public, will feature music from The new Gospel Holy Tones, God’s Anointed & Appointed, and The Close Friends Gospel Singers.
For information call the church at 254-778-1255 or contact Gloria Holmes at 254-721-1211.
Wallace Family Band concert
The Wallace Family Band will perform 7:30 p.m. Friday, Feb. 21, at Cedar Valley Baptist Church, 12237 FM 2843 in Salado.
The concert is open to the public. A pot-luck meal will follow the concert. For information about the band, visit www.wallacefamilyband.com.
Black history program
Peaceful Rest Missionary Baptist Church, 105 Walton St. in Moody, will hold its annual Black history program 3 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 23.
The special guests will be the Rev. George Feagin and the congregation from Bethel Independent Methodist Church of Temple.
The event is open to the public.
Bible study series
Freedom Bible Fellowship has announced a new Bible study series that will take place from 10 a.m. to noon Sundays through Feb. 23 at 501 Jackson St. in Belton.
The series will focus on the word of God concerning beginnings. It will cover the creation, to identity, to the fall, to the covenant of God our Father. Transportation is available. For information call 254-760-3225.
Senior Ministry
The Senior Ministry group of Memorial Baptist Church, 6161 S. Fifth St. in Temple, will meet Thursday, Feb. 20, in the church’s fellowship hall. Games and fellowship begin at 10 a.m.
Singing of hymns, a devotional and a prayer by Charles Grisham will precede the lunch. Those who attended are asked to bring a covered dish that will complement a soup luncheon.
After lunch, Sue Farrel, a trained and certified counselor for the Area Agency on Aging, will present information on programs and benefits for seniors. All area senior adults are invited.
Ash Wednesday services
St. Paul United Methodist Church, 2407 W. Ave. P in Temple, will hold a drive-through imposition of ashes and prayer at 7 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 26, and a 7 p.m. Ash Wednesday service with songs and imposition of ashes as the congregation begins Lent and prepares for Easter. For information call 254-778-3851.
