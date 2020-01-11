Prayer gathering
The public is invited to a prayer gathering 5:30 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 16, at the land designated for the Young’s Daughters Funeral Home and Bereavement Center, located at 4235 E. Business 190 in Temple.
Epiphany series
Pastor Gerry Harrow will speak as part of an ongoing Epiphany series 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 16, at Barrow Brewing Co., 108 Royal St. in Salado.
Other planned speakers include Father David Peters on Jan. 23 and Tyler Fletcher on Jan. 30.
