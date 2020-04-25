Storms happen every day in this world. Some have a direct effect on us personally, and some we can view from afar. Storms have a beginning, middle, and an end. (“This too shall pass!”) Focus is of utmost importance as we pass through the storms of life. Jesus said, “In this world you will have tribulation, but be of good cheer, I have overcome the world!” (John 16:33) Jesus Christ is our hope, our anchor in the midst of any storm that we encounter in this life.
There are some storms (trials and tribulations) that we have encountered because we have made wrong decisions and stupid mistakes.
Thank God that He is merciful and always brings us through these pitfalls.
God is not the author of many of the storms that we encounter, but He is always available for us to call upon Him, and He will bring us through every storm that we will face.
It is very important how we react or respond in these storms of life. If we turn to the Lord and ask for discernment and wisdom, He will reveal to us something of eternal value that He is working in our lives.
“Count it all joy when you encounter various trials knowing that the trying of your faith works patience and will bring about maturity.” (James 1:3-5)
According to the Apostle Peter, “we will be distressed for a little while, so that genuineness of our faith, though tested by fire, may bring honor and glory to Jesus Christ.” (1 Peter 1:6-7)
There will be times when Jesus will lead us into a storm to test us, to see what is in our hearts: faith or fear in the midst of the storm. (If we have faith, we will “sing in the middle of the storm!”)
After performing great miracles, healing the sick and feeding the 5,000, Jesus told His disciples to “get into the boat and go over to the other side.”
He had to compel them to get in the boat because they didn’t want to go. They could see that a storm was brewing over the Sea of Galilee.
The Lord knew exactly what the Father had in mind. (This is a test!) Sure enough, a great windstorm arose and the boat began to sink.
They were very afraid and Jesus was asleep! “Jesus, wake up! Don’t You care that we are perishing.” (Dumb question!) Jesus arose, rebuked the winds and the sea. He then turned to His disciples and said, “Why are you so fearful? Have you still no faith?” (Mark 4:35-41)
I believe the disciples flunked this time of testing. They should have responded in faith, but reacted in fear, missing the opportunity to grow in faith. I believe Jesus is asking the same question to His Church! “Where is your faith?
This latest storm that has turned the world upside down, the covid19 virus, is revealing what’s in the hearts of people, especially Christians.
This pandemic of fear, which the media has spewed out on the airwaves, has caused many to become paralyzed with irrational anxieties and fears. (Hint: If you listen to the lies of the media, you will be full of fear. If you listen to the voice of God and focus on Jesus, you will be full of faith.)
God did not cause this pandemic, but He is using this storm to awaken the nations, and cause them to acknowledge that He is God, and that Jesus Christ is Lord and Savior of mankind. God is also dealing with His people, the Church.
He is using this time to prune His Church of the things that have robbed us of a vibrant faith and a passionate love for Jesus: apathy, idolatry, covetousness, worldliness and unbelief.
When the people of God sincerely repent and turn back to God with all their hearts, they will be empowered with fresh fire and a dynamic faith that will bring revival to this great nation!
“Blessed is the nation whose God is the Lord!”