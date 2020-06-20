Community Bible Study registering for Fall
The Temple-Belton Community Bible Study (CBS) adult evening class is registering members for next fall’s 30-week in-depth interdenominational Bible study of the Gospel of John.
Beginning Sept. 14, the class will meet weekly from 7:30-9 p.m. Monday in the small sanctuary of First Baptist Church of Belton, Sixth and Main streets. The class is open to all adults. Individuals may choose to participate in core groups for men, women, or married couples.
Each week, participants receive a reading commentary on the previous week’s topic and a set of questions to work on each day covering the next week’s reading. These questions are discussed in small groups of about fifteen. Following the small groups there is a short teaching over the same section of Scripture.
The class will break for Christmas and spring vacations and finish at the end of April 2021.
To register or to obtain additional information, go to templebeltoneve.cbsclass.org or contact the class coordinator at 254-718-6104 after 5 p.m.
Father’s Day service at the CAC
The Sanctuary Ministry will hold a Father’s Day service 10:30 a.m. Sunday at the Azalee Marshall Cultural Activities Center, 3011 N. Third St. in Temple.
Belton First United Methodist Church vacation Bible school
Belton First United Methodist Church is offering an online vacation Bible school program. An opening ceremony will take place on Facebook Live 9 a.m. starting July 13. The program will run through July 17.
The program is open to children age 3 through fifth grade. Supply kits will be provided and there is no cost to register.
To register, visit https://vbspro.events/p/events/beltonfumc.
