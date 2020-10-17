That was an amazing game the other day.
For a game that started slow and ugly, it turned out to be an edge of your seat, hold on to your nachos game.
Fans were dressed in team colors, screaming their heads off. It was quite a rivalry. Yet, when it was over, both sides shook hands, and fans went off together — united by their common bond of their love for the game and the home team.
We are in the midst of another rivalry — politics. Folks on both sides are screaming their heads off, figuratively speaking. Now, I am not going to get into politics; that’s for others.
My role is to help us live a Christian life no matter what happens. It seems to me that we have much in common with sports fans. Yes, there is a time when we are on opposing sides but at the end of the day, we come together with more in common than differences. We come together as one.
We are Christians who happen to live in America. Or are we Americans who happen to be Christians? How you answer that question will define your attitude in the coming weeks. If you choose God as your authority, then the fruits of the Spirit will guide you. The gifts of love, joy, peace, patience, kindness, goodness, faithfulness, gentleness, and self-control will fill your soul. These qualities identify you as a Christian, just like wearing team colors at the game.
This is a time for Christians to shine and for us to imagine what Jesus would do. We know that we are called to “…love the Lord your God with all your heart, and with all your soul, and with all your mind. This is the greatest and first commandment. And a second is like it: ‘You shall love your neighbor as yourself.” As the Episcopal Church’s Presiding Bishop Michael Curry is fond of saying, “Love is the way.”
So, yes, go out and vote. While you’re at it, love your neighbor, be filled with peace, and radiate gentleness. May we all come together as Christians who happen to be Americans.