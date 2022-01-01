“Sow your seed in the morning, and at evening let not your hands be idle, for you do not know which will succeed, whether this or that, or whether both will do equally well.” — Ecclesiastes 11:6
Last summer I planted two short rows of Swiss chard in our backyard vegetable garden. I still had some seeds left when I finished that day. Rather than store those few seeds for next planting season, I decided to plant them in the front flower bed near the irises and daffodils.
The Swiss chard in the garden grew and produced for some weeks before weeds and the summer drought took their toll. The extra seeds planted on a whim in the front flower bed did much better. Those plants were tenacious and lasted much longer. Through late fall they put out nice green leaves and provided a healthy vegetable choice for our dinner table. What a surprise!
Through the years in my spiritual growth and witness for Christ, I have seen a similar phenomenon. Carefully planned and executed ministry projects have often produced positive results. But now and again I’ve been surprised and encouraged by God’s unexpected blessings.
Early one Thursday morning, Tucker showed up at the men’s group where we pray for our church’s missionaries. This eager young man continued to attend and one day offered to revise the missionary list for me. I was pleased, and today Tucker is skillfully organizing and leading this twice-monthly prayer meeting. I am so grateful for his dedication and leadership of this important ministry!
Early this year I asked the Lord for more opportunities to share my faith. Little did I know that this would be possible through a cancer diagnosis! I would have preferred a different venue, but through two long months of daily radiation, I had opportunities to share the hope of Christ with fellow patients and staff. Cancer wasn’t my plan, but what was very unexpected, God has used to encourage me and others in their faith journey.
Did you know there are ten countries in the world where the main language is Portuguese? For years I have prepared a monthly Bible study chart in Portuguese for over 200 former students and pastors in Brazil. The studies are geared to help workers with limited access to Bible study sources. Recently Pastor Gabriel sent me the email addresses of 25 fellow pastors in Angola who also desire to receive the studies. How interesting! God is doing the unexpected again, and I am pleased and grateful.
During 2022, may you and I continue to serve our God faithfully with a ready hand, sowing in the morning and evening. We do not know which will succeed, but God is faithful to use our efforts in various ways to help His kingdom grow.