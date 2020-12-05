More than 200 people recently participated in a Vista Community Church event that helped Temple and Belton residents, according to the congregation.
The West Temple church held its annual event called “For the City” in late November. It is meant to be a day in which church members serve their community like Jesus Christ would, according to Vista.
Parishioners spent a recent Saturday morning cleaning yards, organizing spaces, handing out food and running a toy store.
“While we accomplished so much in one day, imagine the impact if we showed love to our neighbors each day,” Vista Community Church said in a Facebook post.
The toy store was a partnership with Impact Temple Church. It was focused on helping families who are struggling financially this Christmas.
“Due to COVID-19 many families in our community are wondering how they are going to be able to make Christmas happen for their kids,” Missions Pastor Jonah Fox said in a post to the church’s blog. “For that reason, Vista and Impact are going to create a Christmas Toy Store as part of the For the City event.”
Families were able to purchase new gifts for their children at 80 percent off of items’ retail price, Fox said.
“This does two things: One, families have the ability to purchase gifts of their choosing for their own children with their own money. This allows the families to have a sense of dignity and pride in their purchasing,” he said. “Two, this model allows these families to have access to higher quality gifts at a price they can afford.”
Beside Impact Temple Church, Vista partnered with eight groups for its For the City event. They included Hope House; Mid-Tex Young Life & Young Lives; Foster Love of Bell County; the 4-1-1; Love of Christ Food Pantry; Family Promise of East Bell County; Helping Hands Ministry; and Body of Christ Community Clinic.
“This event (included) teams from Vista spread throughout our community engaged in a number of projects to serve alongside our ministry partners,” Jonah Fox said in a post to the church’s blog. “These projects (included) beautification of properties, cleaning, organizing, paying for and folding laundry for people, and many other things. This event is designed to be a day in which the Vista family says, ‘Temple and Belton, we are for you!’ in as many ways as we can.”